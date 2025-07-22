Bihar Voter Roll Revision: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the special intensive revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, demanding reconsideration of the electoral roll revision criteria.

Expressing concern over the exclusion of Aadhaar and PAN cards from the requisite 11 documents listed by the Election Commission for voter verification, Gogoi said that both these documents remain essential for accessing government schemes, and considering them invalid for verification was a significant concern.

“Today, in India, where Aadhaar and PAN cards are considered essential for accessing any government scheme, considering them invalid for verifying the right to vote points out to a major concern. The Indian Constitution grants every citizen of India the right to vote. The current documentation demand affects marginalised, rural, elderly, and poor voters, who may not possess the documents specified by the Election Commission,” the notice signed by Gogoi read.

The Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha stated that the current demands of the EC “disenfranchises legitimate voters” and “damages their inclusiveness in the electoral process”.

“The Supreme Court of India has already advised to consider Aadhar, Voter ID, and Ration Card during electoral roll revision. Ignoring judicial advice raises serious concerns regarding transparency and intent,” the notice read.

“Additionally, voters should have been given adequate time to gather documents, many of which are difficult to obtain. This method of electoral poll revision in haste is depriving ordinary citizens of the opportunity to participate in democracy. If this method is to be followed in other states as well, then there exists a serious threat to citizens’ right to vote,” it added.

Several opposition MPs on Tuesday submitted notices to move adjournment motions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and its “threat to democratic rights.” In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the “constitutional and electoral implications” of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Neeraj Dangi have also given adjournment motion notices to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission’s SIR exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal. On Monday, Bihar became the first state in the country to have all polling stations (PS) with less than 1,200 electors, according to an official statement from Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, a total of 96.23 per cent of electors were covered in Bihar SIR. 5.56 per cent of electors were not found at their addresses so far.

