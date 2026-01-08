LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Sophia Grzegorz Braun Bella katrina kaif box office alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Agnivesh Agarwal, the elder son of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, died at 49 in New York due to cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident, triggering widespread grief.

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 02:15:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal’s elder son, Agnivesh Agarwal, suddenly passed away on January 7, 2026, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, USA, due to cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old businessman, who was recovering from a skiing accident in the US, unexpectedly died; thus, their family and the whole corporate world were impacted very badly. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Who Was Agnivesh?

Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna, and he attended Mayo College, Ajmer, where he gained academic knowledge and later, a prominent career he created. Fujeirah Gold was his brainchild; he chaired Hindustan Zinc and sat on the boards of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta subsidiary, etc. People recognized him as a sportsman, musician, and leader with a vision of a self-reliant India, which contained the elimination of hunger, enhancement of education, women’s empowerment, and job availability. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

What Happened: Skiing Mishap to Tragedy

In a skiing accident in the USA, Agnivesh got injured and was then treated well at Mount Sinai. The family thought “the worst was behind us,” but suddenly, a cardiac arrest happened, claiming his life so soon. 

 

Father’s Heart-Wrenching Tribute

“This is the darkest day of my life,” Anil posted on X. “The agony of a parent saying goodbye to his child cannot be put into words.” He characterized Agnivesh as his friend, pride, and the world as simple, warm, and human, promising over 75% of Vedanta’s earnings to social causes as per their shared vision. Wife Kiran and sister Priya, Vedanta board member and Hindustan Zinc chair, mourn deeply. 

 

Legacy and Impact

Agnivesh’s death contradicts the sequence of life’s events, leaving Vedanta’s young employees as Anil’s surrogate children. The mining and philanthropy fields are losing a great man, which is why so many tributes go out for him.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Agnivesh AgarwalAnil Agarwalbusiness leader deathcardiac arrestcorporate IndiaFujeirah GoldHindustan ZincMount Sinai Hospitalnew yorkskiing accidentTalwandi Sabo PowertributesVedanta Group

RELATED News

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

LATEST NEWS

Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown Turns Deadly as ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

US to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Indefinitely, Chris Wright Confirms Plan for Crude Revenue

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Venezuela Oil and US-Russia Disputes Hit Commodities; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trend

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Pongal Release Postponed After Court Censor Setback

Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

Why Did TikTok Remove Videos Of A Polish Far-Right Politician? THIS Hate Speech With Anti-Semitic Views Triggered The Big Move

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death
Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death
Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death
Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

QUICK LINKS