Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal’s elder son, Agnivesh Agarwal, suddenly passed away on January 7, 2026, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, USA, due to cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old businessman, who was recovering from a skiing accident in the US, unexpectedly died; thus, their family and the whole corporate world were impacted very badly.

Who Was Agnivesh?

Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna, and he attended Mayo College, Ajmer, where he gained academic knowledge and later, a prominent career he created. Fujeirah Gold was his brainchild; he chaired Hindustan Zinc and sat on the boards of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta subsidiary, etc. People recognized him as a sportsman, musician, and leader with a vision of a self-reliant India, which contained the elimination of hunger, enhancement of education, women’s empowerment, and job availability.

What Happened: Skiing Mishap to Tragedy

In a skiing accident in the USA, Agnivesh got injured and was then treated well at Mount Sinai. The family thought “the worst was behind us,” but suddenly, a cardiac arrest happened, claiming his life so soon.

Father’s Heart-Wrenching Tribute

“This is the darkest day of my life,” Anil posted on X. “The agony of a parent saying goodbye to his child cannot be put into words.” He characterized Agnivesh as his friend, pride, and the world as simple, warm, and human, promising over 75% of Vedanta’s earnings to social causes as per their shared vision. Wife Kiran and sister Priya, Vedanta board member and Hindustan Zinc chair, mourn deeply.

Legacy and Impact

Agnivesh’s death contradicts the sequence of life’s events, leaving Vedanta’s young employees as Anil’s surrogate children. The mining and philanthropy fields are losing a great man, which is why so many tributes go out for him.