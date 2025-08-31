Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh landed in fresh controversy after posting a cryptic message on social media. Singh, already facing backlash for a viral video allegedly showing him touching co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at a promotional event in Lucknow, drew more criticism with his post.

The actor shared a picture of himself praying with folded hands, along with a Hindi caption: There is a saying only the one who suffers knows the pain; no one else can truly understand another’s suffering.”His words sparked debate online. While several users slammed him, his supporters defended him amid the ongoing controversy.

Anjali Raghav Announces Exit from Bhojpuri Industry

On August 30, Anjali Raghav, who gained fame for her Haryanvi music videos, reacted strongly to the viral incident. She condemned Singh’s behavior and announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry. Raghav revealed that since the video surfaced, she has been under severe stress. She stated that many people questioned why she did not react immediately, slap him, or leave the stage, despite appearing calm and smiling during the event. Raghav explained that the situation left her deeply disturbed, leading to her decision to walk away from the industry.

Jyoti Singh Levels Serious Allegations Against Pawan Singh

Amid the row, Pawan Singh’s second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared a long emotional note on Instagram accusing him of neglect. She posted a photo with him and alleged that he ignored her calls and messages for months, refusing to engage with her on personal and political matters. Jyoti claimed that his indifference left her isolated and emotionally drained. She expressed frustration that despite her repeated attempts to reach out, Singh did not respond. Her note drew widespread attention, as it highlighted ongoing tensions within the actor’s personal life.

Jyoti Singh Reveals Disturbing Details in Emotional Post

In her emotional Instagram post, Jyoti Singh revealed disturbing details about her mental state. She alleged that Singh’s continued neglect pushed her into deep distress. She admitted that she even contemplated “self-immolation” as a way to escape her suffering. Her statement sparked concern among followers and triggered discussions online about the seriousness of her claims. Jyoti’s revelations added a new layer to the ongoing controversy, intensifying public attention on Pawan Singh. Her post suggested that the personal issues in the actor’s life had reached a critical stage, raising questions about his relationships and conduct.