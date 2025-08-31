LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has sparked fresh controversy after a viral video with co-star Anjali Raghav and serious allegations from his second wife, Jyoti Singh. While Raghav announced her exit from the Bhojpuri industry, Jyoti accused the actor of neglect and revealed disturbing details in an emotional post.

Pawan Singh Lands In Trouble Over Touching A Woman
Pawan Singh Lands In Trouble Over Touching A Woman

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 31, 2025 05:37:21 IST

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh landed in fresh controversy after posting a cryptic message on social media. Singh, already facing backlash for a viral video allegedly showing him touching co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at a promotional event in Lucknow, drew more criticism with his post.

The actor shared a picture of himself praying with folded hands, along with a Hindi caption: There is a saying only the one who suffers knows the pain; no one else can truly understand another’s suffering.”His words sparked debate online. While several users slammed him, his supporters defended him amid the ongoing controversy.

Anjali Raghav Announces Exit from Bhojpuri Industry

On August 30, Anjali Raghav, who gained fame for her Haryanvi music videos, reacted strongly to the viral incident. She condemned Singh’s behavior and announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry. Raghav revealed that since the video surfaced, she has been under severe stress. She stated that many people questioned why she did not react immediately, slap him, or leave the stage, despite appearing calm and smiling during the event. Raghav explained that the situation left her deeply disturbed, leading to her decision to walk away from the industry.

Jyoti Singh Levels Serious Allegations Against Pawan Singh

Amid the row, Pawan Singh’s second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared a long emotional note on Instagram accusing him of neglect. She posted a photo with him and alleged that he ignored her calls and messages for months, refusing to engage with her on personal and political matters. Jyoti claimed that his indifference left her isolated and emotionally drained. She expressed frustration that despite her repeated attempts to reach out, Singh did not respond. Her note drew widespread attention, as it highlighted ongoing tensions within the actor’s personal life.

Jyoti Singh Reveals Disturbing Details in Emotional Post

In her emotional Instagram post, Jyoti Singh revealed disturbing details about her mental state. She alleged that Singh’s continued neglect pushed her into deep distress. She admitted that she even contemplated “self-immolation” as a way to escape her suffering. Her statement sparked concern among followers and triggered discussions online about the seriousness of her claims. Jyoti’s revelations added a new layer to the ongoing controversy, intensifying public attention on Pawan Singh. Her post suggested that the personal issues in the actor’s life had reached a critical stage, raising questions about his relationships and conduct.

Tags: Bhojpuri ActorPawan Singh

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh
Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh
Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh
Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Incident with Pawan Singh

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?