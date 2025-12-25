Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

In India, banks will be closed throughout the country on December 25, 2025, for Christmas, including Haryana, where Gurugram is located. The holiday is in accordance with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) regulations, meaning it is a public holiday for both public and private banks, although digital services such as UPI, ATMs, and internet banking will still be operational during this period.

Christmas Bank Holiday Status

The 25th of December is Christmas Day, which is celebrated as a holiday for banks in most states. The states that observe it include Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. In Gurugram, banks, for example, HDFC, SBI, and others state it openly, along with the days off being second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers are advised to visit the bank branches well in advance because there could be delays in cheque clearances.

State Variations in Haryana

The holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India for Haryana shows that banks will be closed on Christmas Day observing the holiday. The people in the region will be able to enjoy a long weekend as there are two more nearby holidays on December 26 (Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti) and December 27 (Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti). In contrast to the Northeast states that have longer Christmas breaks (Mizoram only until December 26), Haryana’s holiday is limited to one day.

Planning Tips

Stick to online transactions through apps or NEFT/RTGS, which are open 24/7 except for maintenance periods. The stock markets will also be closed on this date, which will affect investments. Don’t forget to check with your bank’s website or RBI portal for any last-minute updates, as state gazettes will be finalizing lists closer to the date.

December Overview

The festive month of December 2025 will have up to 19 national bank holidays and also include some regional days like Goa Liberation Day (December 19). In Haryana, the prominent dates will be December 13 (second Saturday) and December 27 (fourth Saturday plus holiday). It is advisable to manage your finances and do your early financial planning to avoid any disruptions during the holiday season.