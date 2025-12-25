LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Banks remain closed on Christmas Day as it is a public holiday. However, customers can continue using digital banking, ATMs, and online payment services without interruption.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 25, 2025 09:40:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

In India, banks will be closed throughout the country on December 25, 2025, for Christmas, including Haryana, where Gurugram is located. The holiday is in accordance with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) regulations, meaning it is a public holiday for both public and private banks, although digital services such as UPI, ATMs, and internet banking will still be operational during this period.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Christmas Bank Holiday Status

The 25th of December is Christmas Day, which is celebrated as a holiday for banks in most states. The states that observe it include Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. In Gurugram, banks, for example, HDFC, SBI, and others state it openly, along with the days off being second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers are advised to visit the bank branches well in advance because there could be delays in cheque clearances.

You Might Be Interested In

 

State Variations in Haryana

The holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India for Haryana shows that banks will be closed on Christmas Day observing the holiday. The people in the region will be able to enjoy a long weekend as there are two more nearby holidays on December 26 (Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti) and December 27 (Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti). In contrast to the Northeast states that have longer Christmas breaks (Mizoram only until December 26), Haryana’s holiday is limited to one day.

 

Planning Tips

Stick to online transactions through apps or NEFT/RTGS, which are open 24/7 except for maintenance periods. The stock markets will also be closed on this date, which will affect investments. Don’t forget to check with your bank’s website or RBI portal for any last-minute updates, as state gazettes will be finalizing lists closer to the date.

 

December Overview

The festive month of December 2025 will have up to 19 national bank holidays and also include some regional days like Goa Liberation Day (December 19). In Haryana, the prominent dates will be December 13 (second Saturday) and December 27 (fourth Saturday plus holiday). It is advisable to manage your finances and do your early financial planning to avoid any disruptions during the holiday season.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ATM services on Christmasbank holiday in IndiaBanks closed on Christmasbanks open or closed todayChristmas bank holidayChristmas Day banking servicesDecember 25 bank holidayonline banking on Christmas

RELATED News

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

India Condemns Demolition Of Lord Vishnu Statue Near Thailand–Cambodia Border: ‘Such Disrespectful Acts Hurt The Sentiments Of…’

As Aravalli Row Intensifies, Centre Bans New Mining Leases Across Entire Range, Reveals Big Conservation Plan

Who Are The Owners Of Al Hind Air And FlyExpress? Two New Flight Carriers Get Green Light For Operations After Indigo Fiasco

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

LATEST NEWS

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

Big Blow To Indian Tech Professionals, US Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Bazball Busted? After Ashes Humiliation, Will England Sack Brendon McCullum And Bring In Ravi Shastri To Tame Australia?

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25
Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25
Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25
Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

QUICK LINKS