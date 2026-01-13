LIVE TV
Home > India > Are Banks Open or Closed on 14 January 2026? Pongal & Makar Sankranti State-Wise Holiday Details

Here are all the details related to bank holiday on 14 January, 2026.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: January 13, 2026 16:07:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

With Pongal and Makar Sankranti falling on January 14, banks in different parts of India will observe holidays during this period. January 2026 begins on a festive note, with several harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal being celebrated across the country. Because of these festivals, multiple bank holidays will be observed in January 2026.

Pongal, one of the most important festivals in South India, will lead to bank holidays mainly in Tamil Nadu and nearby southern states. These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and are announced state-wise and city-wise, depending on local traditions and festival calendars.    

Are Banks Open or Closed During Pongal Week?

Below is how bank holidays are scheduled across states during the festive period:

January 14 (Wednesday)

Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu will be celebrated in:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Gujarat

  • Odisha

Banks in these states will remain closed.

January 15 (Thursday)

Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti will be observed in:

  • Karnataka

  • Sikkim

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Telangana

Banks in these states will remain shut.

January 16 (Friday)

Thiruvalluvar Day / Kanuma will be marked in:

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Andhra Pradesh

Banks in these states will be CLOSED.

Bank Holidays: State-Wise Overview (January 14, 2026)

  • Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will observe Sankranti-related bank holidays, though the exact date may vary based on local customs.

  • Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan will have bank holidays on January 14 for Sankranti or Uttarayan.

  • Assam will observe a bank holiday on January 14 for Magh Bihu, an important harvest festival.

  • Other nearby states may also announce bank closures depending on their local festival schedules.

Other Important Bank Holidays in January 2026

Apart from Pongal and Sankranti, banks will also be closed on:

  • January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

  • January 26 – Republic Day (nationwide holiday)

Banks will also remain closed on:

  • All Sundays

  • Second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI rules

Pongal 2026 Bank Holiday: Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can still use:

  • UPI

  • Mobile banking

  • Internet banking

  • ATMs

As January 2026 includes several bank holidays, customers are advised to check their state-wise holiday list in advance and plan important banking work ahead of time to avoid inconvenience during the festive season.

Also read: Happy Pongal 2026 Wishes: Messages to Share With Family & Friends 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank holidays January 2026banks closed on January 14banks open or closed PongalIndian bank holidays 2026January 14 bank holidayjanuary 2026 bank holidaysMakar Sankranti 2026Makar Sankranti bank holidayMakar Sankranti bank holiday listPongal 2026Pongal 2026 bank holidayPongal and Makar Sankranti bank holidayPongal bank holiday state wiseRBI bank holiday list

