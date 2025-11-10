Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Air quality is alarming in Delhi-NCR, where a number of monitoring stations are reporting AQI levels higher than 400, putting air pollution in the “severe” level(!) This is primarily due to low wind and cooler winter temperatures and vehicles and other pollution sources trapping fine particulates at the ground level.

School Stay Open, Outdoor Activities Postponed

Still, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have not yet formally closed school, despite the unhealthy air quality. Schools have mostly cancelled students’ outdoor time, and reverted to indoor schooling. Reportedly, the government has not yet invoked the full “Stage IV” plan of the action plan, which would officially require school closure.

Offices Remain Open, but Working from Home or Alternative Schedules Recommended.

Currently, government offices and most private offices remain open today. The Government of Delhi announced special adjusted office hours (10:00-6:30) for the winter months, partly to minimize traffic and consequent vehicular emissions.

Some offices and departments are also suggesting work-from-homers to minimize staff outdoor exposure.

Status Snapshot (November 10, 2025)

Location Schools Offices Key Notes Delhi Open (indoor mode) Open, with some remote work Advised AQI in “severe” category; no full closures yet Noida Mostly open, outdoor activities limited Open Pollution levels similarly high as Delhi Ghaziabad Open, outdoor play suspended Open Residents advised to minimise exposure

As a resident, please take the following steps:

When outdoors for any reason, wear an N95 or equivalent mask.

Avoid outdoor exercise or walking during the peak hours of pollution.

Close your windows and use air filters if able.

Monitor local AQI levels through an official app or website.

This article is for general information only. Readers should verify details from official sources. The author and publisher are not responsible for any errors or actions taken based on it.