LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Schools and offices in Delhi-NCR are not fully closed today, but due to the “severe” air quality, many have cut outdoor activities and introduced flexible work options. Residents are strongly encouraged to follow health advisories and limit air-exposure.

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 10:48:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Air quality is alarming in Delhi-NCR, where a number of monitoring stations are reporting AQI levels higher than 400, putting air pollution in the “severe” level(!) This is primarily due to low wind and cooler winter temperatures and vehicles and other pollution sources trapping fine particulates at the ground level. 

School Stay Open, Outdoor Activities Postponed

Still, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have not yet formally closed school, despite the unhealthy air quality. Schools have mostly cancelled students’ outdoor time, and reverted to indoor schooling. Reportedly, the government has not yet invoked the full “Stage IV” plan of the action plan, which would officially require school closure. 

Offices Remain Open, but Working from Home or Alternative Schedules Recommended. 

Currently, government offices and most private offices remain open today. The Government of Delhi announced special adjusted office hours (10:00-6:30) for the winter months, partly to minimize traffic and consequent vehicular emissions.

Some offices and departments are also suggesting work-from-homers to minimize staff outdoor exposure.

Status Snapshot (November 10, 2025)

Location Schools Offices Key Notes
Delhi Open (indoor mode) Open, with some remote work  Advised AQI in “severe” category; no full closures yet
Noida Mostly open, outdoor activities limited Open Pollution levels similarly high as Delhi
Ghaziabad Open, outdoor play suspended Open Residents advised to minimise exposure

As a resident, please take the following steps:

  • When outdoors for any reason, wear an N95 or equivalent mask.
  • Avoid outdoor exercise or walking during the peak hours of pollution.
  • Close your windows and use air filters if able.
  • Monitor local AQI levels through an official app or website.

This article is for general information only. Readers should verify details from official sources. The author and publisher are not responsible for any errors or actions taken based on it.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI severe DelhiDelhi-NCR pollutionNoida Ghaziabad air qualityoffice timings Delhischool status Delhiwork from home pollution

RELATED News

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 10-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Seizure: China’s “Goddess Of Wealth” Defrauded More Than 128,000 Victims Over $6 Billion Bitcoin Scam

Australia Bans Social Media For Teens Under 16: How Will This Work

Tragic Roof Collapse In Bihar Kills Five, Including Three Children

Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

India-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, Movement Suspended at Birgunj-Raxaul Checkpoint

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 10-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad
Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad
Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad
Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

QUICK LINKS