Army’s German Shepherd Tyson Shot In Leg During Encounter While Leading Para SF To JeM Hideout in Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Killed

A brave Army dog named Tyson played a key role in an anti-terror operation in Kishtwar on Sunday. During the mission, he helped troops locate a hideout of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists but was injured in the gunfight.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the dense forests of the Chatroo area after receiving specific intelligence that terrorists were hiding there.

Tyson Led Troops to Hideout Before Being Shot

As per reports, Tyson who is a German Shepherd attached to the Indian Army’s 2 Para Special Forces moved ahead of the soldiers as they made their way through the tough and hilly terrain. Tyson used his sharp sense of smell and he traced the exact spot where the militants were hiding. As the team closed in on the hideout, the terrorists suddenly opened fire.

Tyson was shot in the leg during the exchange. Even after being hit, he did not stop. He kept moving and helped the soldiers confirm the terrorists’ position, which allowed them to take action quickly.

Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight

Acting on the information, the troops launched a strong attack on the hideout. Reports say that a heavy gunfight followed. In the encounter, three JeM terrorists were killed, including a top commander who had managed to avoid security forces for a long time. Officials said the terrorists were linked to earlier attacks and belonged to the Pakistan-based militant group. Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles, ammunition and other war-like material from the spot.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force. It was part of Operation Trashi-I, an ongoing mission in the Chatroo belt aimed at clearing the area of militants.

Tyson was quickly airlifted for treatment after the encounter. Officials said he is stable and recovering. Many soldiers and local residents have praised his courage, saying trained Army dogs like him play a very important role in such risky missions.

