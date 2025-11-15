LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

ASI has announced a phased reopening of Delhi’s Red Fort from November 16, days after a nearby car blast. After thorough security and forensic checks, the site is declared safe. Enhanced surveillance, stricter entry checks, and restored metro access aim to revive tourism while ensuring visitor safety.

ASI Reopens Delhi’s Red Fort Days After Blast With Tightened Security (Pc: X)
ASI Reopens Delhi’s Red Fort Days After Blast With Tightened Security (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 15, 2025 20:17:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has declared the historic Red Fort in Delhi’s phased reopening starting November 16, that is just a few days after a powerful blast that occurred close to the monument area. The curtailment of the site, which started on November 11, was an essential measure to enable the security and forensic teams to carry out their investigations completely after the car blast which took place on November 10, just next to the Lal Quila Metro Station.

The super fast choice to allow public access once more sends out a really powerful signal of strength and normality, even though the inquiry into the significant security breach is still going on. The officials did, nevertheless, emphasize that public security was their most important issue and that, therefore, they had already implemented rigorous security measures across the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Reinforced Security Measures

The incident’s aftermath transformed the surrounding area of the emblematic fort into a fortified zone of high security. After the go-ahead from the Delhi Police, the ASI has announced that all immediate safety evaluation procedures are over and the monument has been declared safe for visitors both structurally and environmentally.

Nevertheless, the catastrophe has necessitated a change of the current security system. Tourists can expect to go through more rigorous checks and new surveillance equipment to be set up at all points where people enter and leave. The nearby Lal Quila Metro Station, which had closed off all entrances, has now partially reopened, which helps the public to access the area once more.

Restoring Tourism and Heritage Access

The re-opening of the Red Fort is a very important step for the area around Old Delhi, which is almost solely dependent on tourism, to get back to the old rhythm of life and commerce. The Fort, being a symbol of freedom and a very important place in India’s history, usually has a daily turnout of thousands of tourists both domestic and international. The closure, albeit for a very short period of time, affected the sales of local traders and the city’s tourism.

The ASI officials trust the newly-enforced security measures completely and are assuring that the visit to the historical site will not in any way be a drawback. This is a step that once again displays the government’s determination to safeguard the nation’s cultural and historical sites and at the same time to meet modern security requirements. The regular operating hours are to be resumed without any delay.

Also Read: Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ASI Red Fort reopeningDelhi security measuresRed Fort blast

RELATED News

Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As ‘Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights’

Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: ‘Indian’ Man Dips Feet in London’s Thames River, Sparks Online Debate, Watch

Globetrotter Event: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli Shine In Star-Studded Varanasi Extravaganza

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Donald Trump Likely To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Edited Speech Despite Broadcaster’s Apology: Here’s Why

IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

IPL 2026 Full List Of Released & Retained Players, Major Surprises As Teams Reshuffle Squads Ahead Of Mini Auction

20 Million Indians Could Lose Their Jobs Warns Expert, Flags Middle-Class Crisis

Celebrating the Commencement of 32 Years of Service: Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. Marks Foundation Day

Besame Bollywood Ignites a Bold, Glam Fusion You Can’t Ignore

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans Complete List of Retained, Released Players List And Other Details

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update
Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update
Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update
Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

QUICK LINKS