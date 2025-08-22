“Asol Paribortan Ashbe”: PM Modi Calls for TMC’s Exit for Bengal’s Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, stating that the state’s progress has remained stagnant due to the corruption and misrule of the Trinamool Congress

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, the Prime Minnster called on the people to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach everyone. He said so long as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not removed from power the development of West Bengal will not be possible

“…It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. It is certain that TMC will be removed from power and BJP will be elected.”

The Prime Minister criticised the ruling TMC government and alleged that crime and corruption had become the identity of the TMC government. He said the condition of the state had worsened under its rule.

Over the past 11 years, the BJP government at the Centre has provided every kind of support for the development of West Bengal, the Prime Minister said. He added that most of the money sent to the state government for Bengal gets “looted” by TMC cadres. “That money is spent on TMC cadres. As a result, Bengal lags behind other states in the country in many schemes for the welfare of the poor,” the Prime Minister said.

PM alleged that the state government had created hurdles in the implementation of central welfare schemes. PM Modi said that people in West Bengal deserved access to schemes related to housing, healthcare, education, and employment without political interference.

“So long as the TMC government is in power, the progress of the state will remain stalled. TMC jaabe, tabhi asaol parivartan ashbe (TMC will go, only then real change will come),” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the current time, saying, “In the 21st century, 25 years have passed. In the coming years, like for the country, it is very important for Bengal. We should not fritter away this time.”

He stressed that Bengal needed “saccha parivartan, asol parivartan, not in slogans” but change that would ensure jobs for sons and daughters, safety for women, fair prices for farmers, and an end to corruption.

The Prime Minister also asserted that only a BJP government could bring this transformation in the state. He said his party was determined to reach every corner of Bengal with the message of change.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Kolkata. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kolkata and all citizens of West Bengal for these multi-thousand crore rupee projects. (ANI)

