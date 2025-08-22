LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

PM Modi inaugurated the Rs1,870 crore Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar, enhancing connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai. The 1.86-km bridge, alongside NH-31 expansion, is expected to ease traffic, boost trade, and promote tourism while replacing the overburdened Rajendra Setu.

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 22, 2025 20:07:38 IST

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge over the Ganga River. This is a big step forward for Bihar’s infrastructure. The 1.86-kilometer-long bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs1,870 crore, is set to improve connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai districts.

Important Features of the Aunta-Simaria Bridge:

  • Better Connectivity: The new bridge provides a direct link between Mokama and Begusarai, decreasing the travel distance by over 100 kilometers for heavy vehicles. This improvement is expected to ease traffic blockages and promote smoother transportation across the region.

  • Infrastructure Upgrade: The Aunta-Simaria Bridge runs parallel to the aging Rajendra Setu, which has become inadequate for modern traffic demands. The new structure is designed to accommodate increased vehicle movement, supporting the region’s growing economic activities.

  • Economic Implications: By improving access between North and South Bihar, the bridge is expected to boost trade and commerce. Districts such as Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, and Araria in North Bihar, along with Sheikhpura, Nawada, and Lakhisarai in South Bihar, stand to benefit from reduced travel times and better logistical efficiency.

  • Cultural Importance: Furthermore, the bridge offers easier access to Simaria Dham, the birthplace of famous poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, which could increase local tourism and cultural activities.

  • Complementary Developments: PM Modi also officially opened the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama segment of National Highway 31, which is estimated to have cost around Rs. 1,900 crore. It is anticipated that this road extension will improve regional growth and better streamline transportation.

The government’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure and promoting economic development in Bihar is illustrated by the opening of the Aunta-Simaria Bridge. This project is a tribute to continuous efforts to improve connectivity and support sustainable development, and the region looks forward to its advantages.

Tags: Aunta-Simaria BridgebiharBihar Infrastructure Development

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights
PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights
PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights
PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Important Highlights

