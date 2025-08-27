Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

In a rare instance during Assam’s ongoing eviction drives, encroachers in Nagaon district’s Jengoni Tiniali under the Dhing revenue circle voluntarily demolished their own concrete houses and business establishments using bulldozers, before the administration carried out forced eviction.

Residents Act Before Eviction Deadline

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma had earlier issued notices to residents occupying government land in several parts of the district, setting a time limit for them to vacate. Two days before the expiry of the extended deadline, several encroachers at Jengoni Tiniali took matters into their own hands, pulling down their permanent houses and shops to vacate the government land.

Officials said that around 50 bighas of government land, on which a market with concrete houses and shops had mushroomed over the years at Mathauri, has now been cleared. Approximately 1,000 people were evicted in the process.

Rare Example of Voluntary Eviction

It may be mentioned that DC Devashish Sharma had personally visited the site earlier, urging encroachers to vacate voluntarily before the final deadline expired. Responding to this appeal, some families chose to demolish their own structures, setting an unusual example in Assam’s eviction history.

Authorities have termed the move significant, noting that while eviction drives in Assam often see resistance, voluntary demolition of pucca houses and commercial establishments by encroachers ahead of government action is a rare development.

Also Read: Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days