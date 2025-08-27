LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

In a rare move, encroachers in Assam’s Nagaon district voluntarily demolished their own houses and shops before the government eviction drive, setting an unusual example in the state’s eviction history.

Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 27, 2025 18:34:05 IST

In a rare instance during Assam’s ongoing eviction drives, encroachers in Nagaon district’s Jengoni Tiniali under the Dhing revenue circle voluntarily demolished their own concrete houses and business establishments using bulldozers, before the administration carried out forced eviction.

Residents Act Before Eviction Deadline

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma had earlier issued notices to residents occupying government land in several parts of the district, setting a time limit for them to vacate. Two days before the expiry of the extended deadline, several encroachers at Jengoni Tiniali took matters into their own hands, pulling down their permanent houses and shops to vacate the government land.

Officials said that around 50 bighas of government land, on which a market with concrete houses and shops had mushroomed over the years at Mathauri, has now been cleared. Approximately 1,000 people were evicted in the process.

Rare Example of Voluntary Eviction

It may be mentioned that DC Devashish Sharma had personally visited the site earlier, urging encroachers to vacate voluntarily before the final deadline expired. Responding to this appeal, some families chose to demolish their own structures, setting an unusual example in Assam’s eviction history.

Authorities have termed the move significant, noting that while eviction drives in Assam often see resistance, voluntary demolition of pucca houses and commercial establishments by encroachers ahead of government action is a rare development.

Also Read: Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

Tags: assam eviction drive

RELATED News

MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline
Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline
Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline
Assam: 1000 People Evicted As Encroachers Demolish Their Own Houses Ahead Of Deadline

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?