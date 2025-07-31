Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

The Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap and remanded her to two days of police custody in connection with the July 25 hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 21-year-old Nalbari Polytechnic student Samiul Haque.

Kashyap was arrested around 1:30 am on Wednesday from Guwahati and will remain in police custody for further questioning. The actor had been under scrutiny ever since the incident and was taken into custody from the rehearsal premises of Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati on Tuesday evening. She was later brought to Dispur Police Station for formal arrest procedures.

DCP (Traffic) Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Bora, on Wednesday said that a case was registered against Kashyap under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (BNS 105) and hit-and-run causing death (BNSS 125B) — both non-bailable offences.

Police said that the accident occurred late at night on July 25 in Guwahati’s Udalbakra area. Samiul Haque, who was working a night shift with a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) team repairing streetlights, was struck by a speeding Bolero SUV, allegedly driven by Kashyap.

However, the police said that they didn’t receive any information that night, and only on July 26, when the victim’s family members lodged a complaint, did they call Kashyap for questioning.

“Though there were allegations that she was under the influence of alcohol, it was not possible to establish because we came to know about the incident the next day,” an investigating officer said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle was at high speed and did not stop after hitting Samiul, who suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

Samiul was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by his fellow workers where he received treatment for four days.

The GMC workers said that they chased the vehicle after the incident and tracked it to an apartment complex in Kahilipara, where Kashyap reportedly attempted to conceal the car and assaulted a bystander who recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Samiul, a polytechnic student who balanced his studies with a part-time job to support his family, was first admitted to GMCH and later shifted to Apollo Hospital as his condition worsened.

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the area and also seized two vehicles belonging to the actor for further investigation. “We have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests,” police said.

The incident has sparked outrage, and the All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) lodged a formal FIR at Dispur Police Station, demanding swift justice for Samiul.

