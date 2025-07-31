Home > India > Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

Assam actress Nandini Kashyap was remanded to two-day police custody after her bail plea was rejected in a hit-and-run case that killed 21-year-old Samiul Haque. She was arrested in Guwahati and faces charges, including culpable homicide and hit-and-run.

Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: July 31, 2025 17:10:00 IST

The Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap and remanded her to two days of police custody in connection with the July 25 hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 21-year-old Nalbari Polytechnic student Samiul Haque.

Kashyap was arrested around 1:30 am on Wednesday from Guwahati and will remain in police custody for further questioning. The actor had been under scrutiny ever since the incident and was taken into custody from the rehearsal premises of Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati on Tuesday evening. She was later brought to Dispur Police Station for formal arrest procedures.

DCP (Traffic) Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Bora, on Wednesday said that a case was registered against Kashyap under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (BNS 105) and hit-and-run causing death (BNSS 125B) — both non-bailable offences.

Kashyap, who had been under scrutiny ever since the incident, was taken into custody from the rehearsal premises of Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati on Tuesday evening and was later brought to Dispur Police Station for formal arrest procedures.

Police said that the accident occurred late at night on July 25 in Guwahati’s Udalbakra area. Samiul Haque, who was working a night shift with a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) team repairing streetlights, was struck by a speeding Bolero SUV, allegedly driven by Kashyap.

However, the police said that they didn’t receive any information that night, and only on July 26, when the victim’s family members lodged a complaint, did they call Kashyap for questioning.

“Though there were allegations that she was under the influence of alcohol, it was not possible to establish because we came to know about the incident the next day,” an investigating officer said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle was at high speed and did not stop after hitting Samiul, who suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

Samiul was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by his fellow workers where he received treatment for four days.

The GMC workers said that they chased the vehicle after the incident and tracked it to an apartment complex in Kahilipara, where Kashyap reportedly attempted to conceal the car and assaulted a bystander who recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Samiul, a polytechnic student who balanced his studies with a part-time job to support his family, was first admitted to GMCH and later shifted to Apollo Hospital as his condition worsened. 

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the area and also seized two vehicles belonging to the actor for further investigation. “We have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests,” police said.

The incident has sparked outrage, and the All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) lodged a formal FIR at Dispur Police Station, demanding swift justice for Samiul.

Also Read: Who Is Nandini Kashyap? Assamese Actress Gets Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 21-Year-Old In Guwahati

Tags: assam

RELATED News

US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’
Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
Solar Eclipse August 2, 2025: Not Visible in India, Sutak Kaal Skipped — Read Precautions for Pregnant Women
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation

LATEST NEWS

Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Rashmika Mandanna’s Heatfelt Post For Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom,’ ‘I Know How Much This Means to You!’
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Russian Missile Hits Kyiv, Leaves 7 Killed, 82 Injured
No India-Pakistan Showdown At LA 2028? Pakistan Likely To Miss Olympics Due To Regional Qualification
Kerala Education Minister flags climate disruption, suggests revising school vacation schedule
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?