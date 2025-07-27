Assam-Agartala National Highway: Tripura Government Asks NHDCL To Complete NH Repair Work Before Durga Puja

The Tripura government has asked the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to finish the Assam-Agartala National Highway’s repair work before Durga Puja, a senior official said on July 27, 2025, Sunday, according to PTI. Durga Puja will officially commence on the sixth day (Shashti), September 28, 2025, Monday according to Drik Panchang, . After hearing the reports of the bad condition of the national highway from Kumarghat to Churaibari in Unakoti and North districts, PWD secretary Kiran Gitte, along with senior officials (NHIDCL and state PWD) visited the national highway.

Political pressure scales up for improving the highway conditions

According to The Hans India, the political pressure for improved highway conditions has also increased. West Tripura Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on July 23. During the meeting, Deb supported the immediate deployment of high-level federal officials to conduct thorough assessments of road conditions throughout the northeastern state.

What do we know about National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

Under Companies Act, 2013, Highways Connectivity Company Ltd. was set up and then its name was subsequently changed to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). NHIDCL started functioning from 18 July, 2014 under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH). It is dedicated exclusively to the task of constructing/upgrading/widening of National Highways in parts of India which shares international boundaries with neighbouring countries in order to promote regional connectivity on a substantial basis. The ex-officio Chairman of the company is Secretary (RT&H). Other officers include Managing Director, Additional Director General (ex-officio Director (Tech.), one Director (Finance/Administration) and three independent part-time Directors.

Also read: Parl Committee Highlights Jam On Highways Connecting Delhi From UP, Haryana, Asks NHAI To Share Plan To Decongest