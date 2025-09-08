Assam CM hails PM Modi's tribute to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, calling the Prime Minister’s article on the legendary singer “nice” and “relevant.”

CM Sarma said that PM Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and will unveil a special commemorative coin minted by the Reserve Bank of India in Hazarika’s memory and attend a special tribute meeting.

“Reserve Bank of India has also prepared a coin in the memory of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister on 13th September… The President of India will attend the closing ceremony, which will be organised in New Delhi by the government of Assam on 8th September 2026,” CM Sarma told reporters.

He also praised an article written by the Prime Minister on the music legend’s birth anniversary, calling it “nice” and “relevant”.

“The Prime Minister has led the entire nation in offering tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The Prime Minister wrote a very nice and relevant article about Dr. Bhupen Hazarika today. The Assam government, in association with the entire people of Assam, is celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. On 13th September, the Prime Minister will come and participate in a special tribute meeting for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

He added that the Assam government, along with people of the state, is celebrating Hazarika’s birth anniversary with programmes across Assam, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to Hazarika on his birth anniversary on Monday, describing his contribution to music and Indian culture as “unforgettable.”

In a post on X, he said, “My salutations to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, who gave Assam’s culture global recognition, on his birth anniversary,” while also sharing a link to his article on the occasion. “His contribution to Indian culture and the music world will remain unforgettable.” (ANI)

