LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal

Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal

A Dhemaji court in Assam sentenced Rintu Sarma to death for the 2021 murder of college student Nandita Saikia after she rejected his marriage proposal. The court called it a “rarest of rare” case. Sarma also received additional jail terms for assaulting others. The verdict followed a four-year trial with 41 witnesses.

A Dhemaji court in Assam sentenced Rintu Sarma to death for the 2021 murder of college student Nandita Saikia
A Dhemaji court in Assam sentenced Rintu Sarma to death for the 2021 murder of college student Nandita Saikia

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 22, 2025 13:57:00 IST

A Dhemaji court in Assam on Thursday awarded the death penalty to Rintu Sarma for the brutal murder of college student Nandita Saikia, who was killed in 2021 after rejecting his marriage proposal.

District and Sessions Judge Ajay Faglu held the crime to be in the “rarest of rare” category, convicting Sarma under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Along with the death penalty, he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and three years under Section 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), with fines under both charges.

On August 21, 2021, Sarma, a fourth-grade employee at Moridhal College, attacked Nandita with a machete while she was returning home with her classmate, Kashmina Dutta, and Kashmina’s father, Deba Dutta, in Dhemaji town. All three sustained severe injuries. Nandita, then a student of Moridhal College, was later shifted to Dibrugarh, where she succumbed to her wounds five days later.

The verdict came after a four-year trial during which 41 witnesses were examined and police submitted a 400-page chargesheet.

Expressing relief, Nandita’s father said, “We waited four years for this day. I only hope higher courts uphold the judgment so no one dares commit such a crime again.” Survivor Kashmina Dutta added, “The memory of that attack will never leave us, but today justice feels served.”

The victim’s counsel welcomed the ruling, describing the killing as “a crime against society” and stating that the court had “rightly imposed the harshest punishment.”

Also Read: Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Dibrugarh; Repeat Offender Arrested

Tags: Assam crime newsDhemaji court death penaltyNandita Saikia murder caseRintu Sarma conviction

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal
Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal
Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal
Assam Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Student Who Rejected Marriage Proposal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?