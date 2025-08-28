LIVE TV
Assam: Drugs worth Rs5 crore seized in Puwamara, 4 held by police

Assam: Drugs worth Rs5 crore seized in Puwamara, 4 held by police

Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs5 crore in Puwamara, arresting four people linked to an organised trafficking network. Acting on intelligence, police conducted a raid, recovering contraband. Officials said the crackdown highlights ongoing anti-narcotics efforts, with investigations and further arrests expected.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 28, 2025 06:53:56 IST

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized narcotics valued at around Rs5 crore during an operation in Puwamara. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team launched a raid in the area, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of contraband. The seized drugs, suspected to be heroin and other synthetic substances, were hidden for illegal distribution.

Senior police officials stated that the accused were part of an organised network operating across the region, targeting both local and interstate markets. The arrested individuals are being interrogated to trace the wider supply chain and identify their handlers.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our ongoing war against drugs. Assam Police is committed to curbing narcotics smuggling and protecting the youth from this menace,” a senior officer said.

The seizure underscores the state government’s intensified anti-narcotics drive, which has led to multiple major recoveries and arrests over the past few months. Police said further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely as the network is dismantled.

Also Read: UP CM expresses condolences to Vaishno Devi landslide victims, declares Rs4 lakh compensation

Tags: assamdrug trafficking

