Assam: West Bengal Man Arrested In Silchar For Faking Identity, Forging Documents To Marry Woman

Assam: West Bengal Man Arrested In Silchar For Faking Identity, Forging Documents To Marry Woman

A Murshidabad man, Moinul Islam, was arrested in Assam’s Silchar for faking identity as “Sajal Das” using forged Aadhaar and voter IDs to live with a local woman. Locals exposed him after suspicion. Police are probing the source of fake documents.

West Bengal Man Held in Assam for Faking Identity (Representative Image)
West Bengal Man Held in Assam for Faking Identity (Representative Image)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: September 3, 2025 13:36:29 IST

A 38-year-old man from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has been arrested in Assam’s Silchar for allegedly faking his identity and using forged documents in order to live with a local woman, whom he claimed to have married.

Police identified the accused as Moinul Islam, who had been residing in Silchar for the past few months under the false identity of Sajal Das. During this time, he worked as a door-to-door hawker selling household goods.

“He rented a house in the Tapoban Nagar area, introducing himself to the landlord as Sajal Das. To support his claim, he produced forged voter and Aadhaar cards issued in that name,” an investigating officer said.

Local residents said Moinul, posing as Sajal, frequently received visits from a woman with the surname Das. “His relationship with the woman and her repeated visits to the rented house raised suspicion. He even told neighbours that she was his wife and that they were planning to move into a new house soon,” they added.

The locals said they began keeping him under watch after noticing inconsistencies in his speech and behaviour. On Sunday, when the woman once again visited his house, a group of residents confronted Moinul. Following an argument, he was roughed up before being handed over to the police.

Police officials later recovered both the forged identity documents in the name of Sajal Das and original papers showing his real name, Moinul Islam. They are now investigating whether the forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards were procured from Murshidabad or fabricated in Silchar using illegal channels.

Cachar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta confirmed the arrest on Tuesday. “The accused from West Bengal has been arrested for faking his identity and using forged documents. The woman has also given her statement against him,” he said.

“She admitted that they were in a relationship, but it is not clear if they were married. The matter is under investigation,” Mahatta added.

ALSO READ: Assam: 13 Rohingyas Detained In Barpeta’s Howly, Including 7 children

Assam: West Bengal Man Arrested In Silchar For Faking Identity, Forging Documents To Marry Woman

QUICK LINKS