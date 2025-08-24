LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil faces mounting pressure to resign after harassment allegations, leaked audio of abortion pressure, and WhatsApp chats surfaced. He quit party posts but refuses to give up his MLA seat, sparking political uproar.

Rahul Mamkootathil quits party posts but refuses to step down as MLA.
Rahul Mamkootathil quits party posts but refuses to step down as MLA.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 24, 2025 08:33:00 IST

Controversy still surrounds Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil as demands for his resignation from the state Assembly grow. Actress Rini Ann George, without specifically mentioning him, accused a young Kerala politician of sending her unsolicited messages and suggesting that she come to his hotel room three years ago.

On the basis of these charges, Mamkootathil resigned from all organizational roles in the Congress, as well as his role as president of Kerala Youth Congress.

Despite this, he has not resigned from his MLA position, claiming that no complaint has been filed against him.

The situation worsened after the release of a disturbing audio clip which appeared to show Mamkootathil forcing a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

The clip, broadcast on TV, caused outrage among women’s organizations, opposition parties and even Congress party sections calling for accountability.

Rahul Mamkootathil’s alleged WhatsApp chats are out

Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations reportedly sent by Mamkootathil, inviting private meetings with another woman, have also appeared on social media, fuelling public outrage. Nonetheless, Mamkootathil is adamant about his innocence; he stated “Nobody has complained against me. I resigned from my job to prevent my colleagues from spending time defending me. I will continue to be MLA.”

Political pressure is gathering on all sides. BJP leaders attacked Congress for “double standards,” but CPI(M) and DYFI workers have called for the resignation of Mamkootathil until an inquiry is conducted. Even within the Congress, senior party leaders and Youth Congress workers are said to have questioned his presence in office lest it taints the party’s image before the next local body and Assembly elections.

Mamkootathil, 36, who was a budding star from Pathanamthitta, climbed the ladder of student and youth politics, emerging victorious in the Palakkad by-election in November 2024 with an overwhelming majority. Though his career had been on an upward curve, media accusations of harassment by actress Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran have shrouded his future.

While the battle rages between accountability and formal legal proceedings, Kerala politics comes under increased scrutiny, with the refusal of Mamkootathil to step down at the epicenter of the controversy.

ALSO READ: Kerala Heat Amid Bihar Rally: Will Rahul Gandhi Break Silence On Rahul Mamkootathil’s Sexual Misconduct Row?

Tags: Kerala newsRahul MamkootathilRahul Mamkootathil case

RELATED News

India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress
Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress
Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress
Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?