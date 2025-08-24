Audio Leaks, WhatsApp Chats: Pressure Mounts On Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Allegations Shake Congress

Controversy still surrounds Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil as demands for his resignation from the state Assembly grow. Actress Rini Ann George, without specifically mentioning him, accused a young Kerala politician of sending her unsolicited messages and suggesting that she come to his hotel room three years ago.

On the basis of these charges, Mamkootathil resigned from all organizational roles in the Congress, as well as his role as president of Kerala Youth Congress.

Despite this, he has not resigned from his MLA position, claiming that no complaint has been filed against him.

The situation worsened after the release of a disturbing audio clip which appeared to show Mamkootathil forcing a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

The clip, broadcast on TV, caused outrage among women’s organizations, opposition parties and even Congress party sections calling for accountability.

Rahul Mamkootathil’s alleged WhatsApp chats are out

Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations reportedly sent by Mamkootathil, inviting private meetings with another woman, have also appeared on social media, fuelling public outrage. Nonetheless, Mamkootathil is adamant about his innocence; he stated “Nobody has complained against me. I resigned from my job to prevent my colleagues from spending time defending me. I will continue to be MLA.”

Political pressure is gathering on all sides. BJP leaders attacked Congress for “double standards,” but CPI(M) and DYFI workers have called for the resignation of Mamkootathil until an inquiry is conducted. Even within the Congress, senior party leaders and Youth Congress workers are said to have questioned his presence in office lest it taints the party’s image before the next local body and Assembly elections.

Mamkootathil, 36, who was a budding star from Pathanamthitta, climbed the ladder of student and youth politics, emerging victorious in the Palakkad by-election in November 2024 with an overwhelming majority. Though his career had been on an upward curve, media accusations of harassment by actress Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran have shrouded his future.

While the battle rages between accountability and formal legal proceedings, Kerala politics comes under increased scrutiny, with the refusal of Mamkootathil to step down at the epicenter of the controversy.

