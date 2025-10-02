LIVE TV
Home > India > Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session

The Auroville Foundation’s 70th special meeting reviewed four years of governance and development. Led by TN Governor R.N. Ravi, it included key members. Post-meeting, the delegation visited Matrimandir, planted native trees, and toured Auroville’s Ganesh Temple.

Reflecting, planting, and celebrating Auroville’s vision (Photo: Auroville)
Reflecting, planting, and celebrating Auroville’s vision (Photo: Auroville)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 2, 2025 17:03:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation held its 70th special meeting, signifying the end of its term that commenced in October 2021. The meeting acted as a reflective benchmark, where participants assessed governance and development efforts carried out in the last four years.

The meeting was led by R.N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chairman of the Governing Board, and included members K. Kailasanathan, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Prof. Goutam Ghosal, Dr. Nirima Oza, Aravindan Neelakandan, and Prof. Sarraju. Present as well was Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation.

Discussions throughout the session addressed a variety of significant topics, leading to several crucial decisions that will enhance administrative clarity and advance Auroville’s vision. Particulars and results will be communicated in a timely manner.

Matrimandir and Auroville Locations

After the meeting, the dignitaries went to the Matrimandir for reflection, then moved to the Matrimandir Gardens, where Matrimandir Executive John and Srimoyi shared comprehensive information about the Banyan tree and The Mother’s vision for Auroville.

The delegation subsequently collaborated with Governing Board members and Aurovillians to plant Indian native tree saplings at Maheshwari Park, located between the Residential and International Zones, representing Auroville’s dedication to ecological restoration and community involvement.

The visit ended with a tour of the Ganesh Temple at Auro Orchard, showcasing Auroville’s integration of spirituality, sustainability, and cultural heritage.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 4:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AurovilleAuroville FoundationAuroville news

