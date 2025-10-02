Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session

The Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation held its 70th special meeting, signifying the end of its term that commenced in October 2021. The meeting acted as a reflective benchmark, where participants assessed governance and development efforts carried out in the last four years.

The meeting was led by R.N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chairman of the Governing Board, and included members K. Kailasanathan, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Prof. Goutam Ghosal, Dr. Nirima Oza, Aravindan Neelakandan, and Prof. Sarraju. Present as well was Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation.

Discussions throughout the session addressed a variety of significant topics, leading to several crucial decisions that will enhance administrative clarity and advance Auroville’s vision. Particulars and results will be communicated in a timely manner.

Matrimandir and Auroville Locations

After the meeting, the dignitaries went to the Matrimandir for reflection, then moved to the Matrimandir Gardens, where Matrimandir Executive John and Srimoyi shared comprehensive information about the Banyan tree and The Mother’s vision for Auroville.

The delegation subsequently collaborated with Governing Board members and Aurovillians to plant Indian native tree saplings at Maheshwari Park, located between the Residential and International Zones, representing Auroville’s dedication to ecological restoration and community involvement.

The visit ended with a tour of the Ganesh Temple at Auro Orchard, showcasing Auroville’s integration of spirituality, sustainability, and cultural heritage.

