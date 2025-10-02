Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

In the midst of the colourful Navratri celebrations, which are all about the victory of good over bad, an Amritsar woman has won the internet’s hearts with her fearless display of courage. A video that went viral saw the Punjabi mother scare away three robbers trying to enter her house, and social media users have been celebrating her as a “real-life Goddess Durga.”

The CCTV camera footage taken inside and outside her house captures the woman standing firm as the burglars attempt to break in. Exhibiting rapid thought and amazing bravery, she shut the door firmly, barricaded it with a sofa, and called for assistance, successfully thwarting the robbery.

🚨 A brave Indian woman, all alone, prevented three robbers from barging into her house. She barricaded the door with a sofa, called for help, and successfully drove the intruders away 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RTwkKraCi1 — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 1, 2025







Netizens welcomed her speedy response, with people terming it a “Navratri miracle” and a great echo of the spirit of the festival. Social media was filled with comments:

“My god, this actually gave me goosebumps. Salute to this lady’s courage and quick thinking!”

“All alone yet having no fear, she battled back with determination and strength. Warrior spirit, really!”

“She is Durgaaaa!”

This episode has generated online wide debate, pointing out that courage knows no gender and can be found at the most unexpected time. The Amritsar woman’s act of bravery has become an inspiration throughout this festival to celebrate strength and resilience.

