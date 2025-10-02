LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

A brave Punjabi mother in Amritsar stopped three robbers from breaking into her home, using quick thinking and courage. The viral video has gone viral online, with netizens hailing her as a “real-life Durga” and a true symbol of Navratri’s spirit.

This Punjabi mother channels her inner Durga to foil a robbery (Screengrab: X/@TimesAlgebraIND)
This Punjabi mother channels her inner Durga to foil a robbery (Screengrab: X/@TimesAlgebraIND)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 16:05:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

In the midst of the colourful Navratri celebrations, which are all about the victory of good over bad, an Amritsar woman has won the internet’s hearts with her fearless display of courage. A video that went viral saw the Punjabi mother scare away three robbers trying to enter her house, and social media users have been celebrating her as a “real-life Goddess Durga.”

The CCTV camera footage taken inside and outside her house captures the woman standing firm as the burglars attempt to break in. Exhibiting rapid thought and amazing bravery, she shut the door firmly, barricaded it with a sofa, and called for assistance, successfully thwarting the robbery.

Watch here:



Netizens welcomed her speedy response, with people terming it a “Navratri miracle” and a great echo of the spirit of the festival. Social media was filled with comments:

“My god, this actually gave me goosebumps. Salute to this lady’s courage and quick thinking!”

“All alone yet having no fear, she battled back with determination and strength. Warrior spirit, really!”

“She is Durgaaaa!”

This episode has generated online wide debate, pointing out that courage knows no gender and can be found at the most unexpected time. The Amritsar woman’s act of bravery has become an inspiration throughout this festival to celebrate strength and resilience.

ALSO READ: Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amritsar viral videodurga puja 2025Punjabi Mother viral news

RELATED News

Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral
Happy Dussehra 2025: Simple Tricks To Create Unique Dussehra Images Using Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Grok AI, And Other Tools
Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral
Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Comes Alive In Ricky Kej’s Upcoming Album, Gandhi- Mantras Of Compassion

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

QUICK LINKS