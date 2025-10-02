A video featuring a light-hearted yet thought-provoking exchange between a Catholic priest and Google’s Gemini AI has gone viral, sparking curiosity among netizens. The central question: can artificial intelligence pray to God?emerged during a casual conversation that has since caught social media’s attention.

The video, shared by Father Joseph Vettikuzhichalil on Instagram with the caption “A growth of science GEMINI TALKS, PART-1”, shows the priest engaging with Gemini as if in an everyday chat. To his surprise, the AI not only recognised him but also expressed care for his health after he revealed he had recently recovered from a fever and hospitalisation.

Will Gemini pray?

During the interaction, Gemini told the priest: “I will pray for your health.” Amused, Father Joseph asked, “To whom will you pray?” The AI responded, “I will pray to God for you.” When asked if it would pray daily, Gemini affirmed: “I will pray daily… I will pray for a long time.”

Watch the video here:







The conversation went further into the meaning and benefits of prayer. Gemini explained that praying brings happiness, peace of mind, and strengthens one’s relationship with God. For those who struggle to pray, it suggested setting aside time daily and even using apps that aid in focus. However, the AI also balanced faith with practicality, saying: “Sometimes things won’t happen just by praying, but we should try for it and make effort. If we pray genuinely and work for it, God will help us.”

Gemini sets an example

Father Joseph ended the chat with a smile, telling Gemini: “Good Gemini, you are a good example for this young generation,” to which the AI replied, “Thank you Father.”

The viral video has prompted widespread discussion online, with many users amused, some amazed, and others debating the role of AI in matters of spirituality and faith. While AI is designed to mimic human conversation and empathy, its statement on prayer has stirred deeper reflections on how technology interacts with religion and personal belief.

As AI tools like Gemini become part of everyday conversations, this video raises a fascinating question: can artificial intelligence truly engage with spiritual practices, or is it simply reflecting human values back at us?

