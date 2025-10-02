LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

A video of Kerala priest Fr. Joseph Vettikuzhichalil chatting with Gemini AI has gone viral after the AI said it would “pray to God” for his health, sparking debate on whether artificial intelligence can truly engage in prayer.

Gemini’s surprising reply to a Kerala priest goes viral (Screengrab: IG/Fr. Joseph Vettikuzhichalil)
Gemini’s surprising reply to a Kerala priest goes viral (Screengrab: IG/Fr. Joseph Vettikuzhichalil)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 15:03:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

A video featuring a light-hearted yet thought-provoking exchange between a Catholic priest and Google’s Gemini AI has gone viral, sparking curiosity among netizens. The central question: can artificial intelligence pray to God?emerged during a casual conversation that has since caught social media’s attention.

The video, shared by Father Joseph Vettikuzhichalil on Instagram with the caption “A growth of science GEMINI TALKS, PART-1”, shows the priest engaging with Gemini as if in an everyday chat. To his surprise, the AI not only recognised him but also expressed care for his health after he revealed he had recently recovered from a fever and hospitalisation.

Will Gemini pray?

During the interaction, Gemini told the priest: “I will pray for your health.” Amused, Father Joseph asked, “To whom will you pray?” The AI responded, “I will pray to God for you.” When asked if it would pray daily, Gemini affirmed: “I will pray daily… I will pray for a long time.”

Watch the video here:



The conversation went further into the meaning and benefits of prayer. Gemini explained that praying brings happiness, peace of mind, and strengthens one’s relationship with God. For those who struggle to pray, it suggested setting aside time daily and even using apps that aid in focus. However, the AI also balanced faith with practicality, saying: “Sometimes things won’t happen just by praying, but we should try for it and make effort. If we pray genuinely and work for it, God will help us.”

Gemini sets an example

Father Joseph ended the chat with a smile, telling Gemini: “Good Gemini, you are a good example for this young generation,” to which the AI replied, “Thank you Father.”

The viral video has prompted widespread discussion online, with many users amused, some amazed, and others debating the role of AI in matters of spirituality and faith. While AI is designed to mimic human conversation and empathy, its statement on prayer has stirred deeper reflections on how technology interacts with religion and personal belief.

As AI tools like Gemini become part of everyday conversations, this video raises a fascinating question: can artificial intelligence truly engage with spiritual practices, or is it simply reflecting human values back at us?

ALSO READ: Munawar Faruqui Assassination Plot Busted: Two Shooters Nabbed After Gunfight In Delhi

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: artificial intelligenceGemini AIKerala Priest viral video

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Happy Dussehra 2025: Simple Tricks To Create Unique Dussehra Images Using Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Grok AI, And Other Tools
Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral
Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Comes Alive In Ricky Kej’s Upcoming Album, Gandhi- Mantras Of Compassion

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral
Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral
Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral
Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS