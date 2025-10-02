Munawar Faruqui Assassination Plot Busted: Two Shooters Nabbed After Gunfight In Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday foiled a major assassination attempt on stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, arresting two shooters after an overnight encounter in the capital.

According to police officials, the arrested men Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, Haryana were acting on the instructions of foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, in coordination with gangsters Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. The gang had allegedly tasked them with killing Faruqui over claims that his jokes had “hurt religious sentiments.”

The encounter took place around 3 a.m. on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, when a Delhi Police counter-intelligence team intercepted a suspicious motorcycle. The suspects opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action. Both men were injured in the leg and overpowered. Firearms and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

Investigators revealed that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru, closely tracking Faruqui’s movements. In Bengaluru, the duo allegedly waited outside an event venue to target him, but their plan failed after Faruqui left in a different car.

Police sources confirmed that Rahul is wanted in a triple murder case in Yamunanagar, Haryana, from December 2024. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 2024 and followed by over 14 million people on Instagram, has faced multiple threats in the past. Recently, the Goldy Brar-Godara gang also claimed responsibility for firing outside actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly home and threats to comedian Kapil Sharma.

Officials said the arrests mark a major breakthrough in curbing the gang’s rising influence in targeting celebrities. The case is under further investigation.

