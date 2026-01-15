LIVE TV
Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here's How It Happened

India’s aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe after an Air India Airbus A350 at Delhi airport sucked a baggage container into its engine while taxiing in dense fog.

India's aviation watchdog DGCA is probing damage to an Air India aircraft engine (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 15, 2026 20:25:20 IST

India’s aviation regulator is looking into an unusual and dangerous incident at Delhi airport this morning. An Air India plane sucked a baggage container into one of its engines, and now the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) wants to know how things went so wrong.

DGCA Probes Air India Engine Incident at Delhi Airport

So, here’s what actually happened. Air India Flight AI101, an Airbus A350 headed from Delhi to New York, had to turn back because the closure of Iranian airspace messed with its planned route. After it landed safely in Delhi, things took a bad turn.

While taxiing through thick fog, the plane’s right engine sucked in a cargo container. The airline confirmed the damage and said the aircraft was immediately parked safely. No passengers or crew got hurt, but the plane’s grounded for repairs and a full investigation.

Aviation Safety Under Scanner

Digging into the details, sources with knowledge of the DGCA’s early findings said the trouble started after the plane landed on Runway 28. As it was taxiing toward the apron, engine number two ingested the cargo container near the N/N4 junction.

Here’s how that happened: The spot where the incident occurred, near Bay 242, is actually used for parking ground support equipment for Air Mauritius. A ground handling crew was moving several containers there when one of the wheels on their dolly broke off, sending a container tumbling onto the taxiway.

When the crew noticed the Air India plane approaching, they quickly pulled away the rest of their equipment but left the toppled container behind. That’s the one the plane’s engine sucked in.

Afterwards, teams cleared out the metal debris and parked the aircraft at stand 244.

Right now, the Deputy Air Safety Officer for the Northern Region is leading a deeper investigation into exactly what went wrong.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

