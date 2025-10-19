Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 World Records: 26 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu As 2,100 Priests Perform Grand Aarti

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, dazzled in divine radiance as it created history once again during Deepotsav 2025. Bathing in a river of over 26 lakh diyas, the holy city set not one but two Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps and the most people simultaneously performing diya rotation (aarti) on the eve of Chhoti Diwali on Sunday.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Ayodhya has entered the Guinness Book of World Records during its grand Deepotsav celebrations. The event, envisioned under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, has transformed into a global symbol of faith, unity, and devotion showcasing Ayodhya’s revival as the spiritual heart of India.

A Sea of Light: 26.17 Lakh Diyas Illuminate the Saryu

Under the coordination of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, more than 33,000 volunteers gathered at Ram Ki Paidi a series of ghats along the Saryu River to arrange and light over 26.17 lakh earthen lamps. After a detailed drone counting exercise, officials from the Guinness World Records confirmed the new world record, officially recognizing Ayodhya’s luminous feat.

The entire Ramnagari glowed in unison, symbolizing the homecoming of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and the eternal victory of light over darkness.

2,128 Vedacharyas Set Second World Record

Adding to the grandeur, 2,128 Vedacharyas performed the Saryu Aarti in perfect harmony, creating a breathtaking spiritual chorus that echoed across the ghats. This synchronised act of devotion earned Ayodhya its second Guinness World Record of the evening, marking another milestone for the Yogi Adityanath government’s Deepotsav initiative.

CM Yogi Leads the Divine Festivities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Minister in charge Surya Pratap Shahi and other dignitaries, witnessed the historic spectacle. Adityanath performed the aarti of artists portraying Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and ceremonially pulled the Pushpak Vimaan chariot, symbolizing Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya.

He also received the Guinness World Record certificates, dedicating the achievement to the devotion of the people and volunteers who made the event possible.

Faith, Inclusivity, and Global Participation

The celebration drew devotees from across India and abroad, with artists from five countries performing special Ramlila acts. Ahead of the main event, CM Adityanath visited Nishad Basti and Devkali settlements in Ayodhya, lighting lamps, distributing sweets, and engaging with residents reinforcing the message of social harmony and inclusive celebration.

Security, sanitation, and lighting arrangements were meticulously overseen by Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for lakhs of visitors.

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav: A Global Beacon of Light

Over the years, Deepotsav has evolved into a grand cultural and spiritual festival that not only celebrates faith but also showcases Ayodhya’s growing prominence as a global center of devotion and tourism. The annual celebration embodies the eternal message of Ram Rajya a world where light, justice, and harmony triumph over darkness.

