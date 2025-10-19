LIVE TV
Home > India > Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath led Ayodhya’s grand Deepotsav, pulling a symbolic chariot and performing aarti. Over 26 lakh diyas will light 56 ghats, with 2,100 performers, a light show, and fireworks, aiming for a new world record.

UP CM Leads Grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas to Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi (Photo: ANI)
UP CM Leads Grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas to Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 19, 2025 17:11:28 IST

Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted saints and mahants in Ayodhya ahead of the grand Deepotsav celebrations. He will participate in the Deepotsav being held this evening at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River.

As part of the festivities, the Chief Minister performed the aarti of artists dressed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman. He also pulled the symbolic chariot, or ‘Pushpak Vimaan,’ carrying the artists depicting the divine trio.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened along the ghats of the Saryu River, with significant deployment of police and administrative personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations, which are being held on a grand scale.

The Deepotsav festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 PM and will continue till 8 PM. A grand aarti ceremony, featuring 2,100 performers, is expected to set a new world record. Following the lighting of lamps, there will be a light and sound show, culminating in a fireworks display.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Rajesh Kumar, announced that all preparations for the event are complete.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Our preparations are complete. The entire rehearsal for the procession took place yesterday evening. 33,000 volunteers are engaged in lighting diyas during the festival of lights. They are all present here, preparing the lamps in the small sectors they have been assigned. Police forces and magistrates are already deployed. 2100 people will perform aartis here. The program will begin at 5 pm and continue until 8 pm, with an aarti that will set a new world record. After the lighting of the lamps, there will be a light and sound show. Finally, there will be fireworks. Artists from five countries have come to perform Ramlila, which will continue at night.”

Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. During this exile, Mata Sita was abducted by Ravana, leading to the eventual battle and triumph of good over evil.

The festival of lights is a celebration of that triumph. People prepare by cleansing their homes and spirits. Ritual baths, lighting of diyas, decorating with rangolis and flowers, and sharing wishes are all central to the celebrations.

This year, a record 26,11,101 earthen lamps are set to illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that aims to showcase Ayodhya’s spiritual heritage on a global platform. The Deepotsav, held under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is now a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. It continues to reinforce Ayodhya’s identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism.

Volunteers from universities and colleges are preparing to break the previous year’s record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas. The effort involves more than 10,000 people.  The counting of lamps is being done based on the pattern in which they are placed.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning detailed a structured process for a record attempt, likely similar to a Deepotsav event involving mass lamp lighting. The attempt involves scanning QR codes to track participants entering the venue. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:09 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

