Badrinath Dham Portals Set To Reopen On April 23, Gadu Ghada Ritual Scheduled For THIS Date

Badrinath Dham: The sacred portals of Badrinath Dham will reopen for devotees on April 23 at 6:15 am, Manujendra Shah, the titular Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, announced on Friday on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

While speaking to the media, Shah extended greetings to devotees and confirmed the auspicious date, calling it a moment of pride for Uttarakhand and the country. He also revealed that the Gadu Ghada ceremony, a key ritual preceding the pilgrimage season will be held on April 7.

Basant Panchami Tradition And Royal Announcement

As per long-standing tradition, the opening date of Shri Badrinath Dham is declared every year on Basant Panchami from the royal court of Tehri Naresh in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal district. The announcement follows elaborate rituals performed at the royal palace.

Acharya Krishnanand Nautiyal of the Narendra Nagar Royal Palace said the date and time were finalised after detailed astrological calculations based on Maharaja Manujendra Shah’s horoscope.

Gadu Ghada And Tel Kalash Yatra

Following the announcement, preparations begin with the Gadu Ghada ritual, during which sacred sesame oil is extracted by devotees. This oil is transported to Badrinath via Rishikesh as part of the revered Tel Kalash Yatra and is used for the anointing of Lord Badri Vishal.

On the day the temple reopens, the idol of Lord Badrinarayan is ceremonially shifted from the Narasimha Temple to the Badrinath shrine.

About Badrinath Dham

Badrinath is one of the 108 Divya Desams sacred to Vaishnavites and a key shrine among the Panch Badri temples. The temple, standing nearly 50 feet tall, features a gold-gilded roof and intricate carvings across its mandapas.

The sanctum houses multiple idols, including Lord Badari Narayan, Kuber, Narad Rishi, and Udhava, with Garud, the deity’s divine vehicle, seated in prayer at the entrance. Earlier, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on October 23, marking the conclusion of last year’s Char Dham pilgrimage.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: 1500 Kms In 15 Minutes? Here’s What You Need To Know About LRAShM Hypersonic Missile All Set To Debut At Republic Day 2026