1500 Kms In 15 Minutes? Here’s What You Need To Know About LRAShM Hypersonic Missile All Set To Debut At Republic Day 2026

LRAShM Hypersonic Missile: Republic Day 2026 is shaping up to be a big moment for Indian defence. The DRDO’s latest pride, the LRAShM Hypersonic Missile, is set to make its first public appearance at the 77th parade on Kartavya Path. People in defence circles can’t stop talking about it.

This missile marks a big leap in India’s push for self-reliance in military tech.

DRDO to Unveil LRAShM Hypersonic Missile at Kartavya Path

What makes the LRAShM stand out? It’s a long-range, anti-ship hypersonic glide missile that gives the Indian Navy some serious reach 1,500 kilometres, to be exact.

That means the Navy can strike deep and fast, cutting through enemy air defences and wiping out threats in the ocean before anyone even knows what hit them. Project Director A Prasad Goud summed it up: “This missile is being developed for the Indian Navy. Its main advantage? Hypersonic speed. Enemy radars just can’t spot it.”

He went on, “Its range is about 1,500 km. It can carry different kinds of payloads and take out warships anywhere in the ocean. The speed and aerodynamic design are game-changers.”

1500kms in 15 minutes? India’s Naval Might on Display with LRAShM Hypersonic Missile

We’re talking about hitting targets 1,500 kilometres away in under 15 minutes. Any class of warship, all within reach. That’s a major shift in the balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

The DRDO’s parade tableau will put the spotlight on the LRAShM, alongside other big names like the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, and Suryastra Rocket Launcher.

This year’s parade isn’t just about firepower, though. European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be there as chief guests, showing off the growing India-EU relationship. About 10,000 people, including innovators, SHG leaders, and startup founders, will fill the stands, touring war memorials and meeting with ministers.

Goud explained what sets the LRAShM apart: its glide mechanics. This design lets it sweep across huge stretches of ocean undetected, carrying whatever payload the mission calls for, and overwhelming enemy ship defences. For the Indian Navy, it’s a real edge in the region.

Hypersonic LRAShM Missile Puts India Ahead in the Indian Ocean

He put it simply: “This missile can reach targets at 1,500 kilometres in a very short time, maybe just 15 minutes. We’ll be able to destroy all classes of warships with it.”

This kind of firepower boosts India’s position at sea, especially at a time when the region’s getting more competitive. And with the DRDO’s display at the parade, the public gets to see this leap in technology up close.

Looking to the future, Goud doesn’t mince words: hypersonic is where missile tech is headed. “The future of missiles is hypersonic. DRDO is working on two types now, glide and cruise missile technology.”

Their labs are already pushing for even longer ranges, up to 3,500 kilometres. India’s picking up the pace in defence innovation, and it shows.

