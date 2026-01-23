Republic Day 2026 Rehearsal: Check Out Key Delhi Roads Closed, Metro Gates Restricted | Full Traffic Advisory

Republic Day 2026 Rehearsal: As Delhi prepares for the grand Republic Day 2026 celebrations, the city will host a full dress rehearsal of the parade today, January 23. While the event is a matter of national pride, it will bring significant traffic changes and restricted access to certain Delhi Metro stations, especially in Central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to help commuters plan their travel accordingly.

Republic Day 2026: Parade Rehearsal Route And Timings

The rehearsal will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and conclude at the Red Fort around noon. The parade will follow the traditional ceremonial route, passing through:

Kartavya Path

C-Hexagon (India Gate)

Tilak Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Traffic restrictions will be enforced for several hours, with some road closures starting as early as the night of January 22.

Republic Day 2026: Major Road Closures In Central Delhi

To ensure smooth conduct of the rehearsal, several roads will be fully or partially closed:

Kartavya Path (Vijay Chowk to India Gate) restricted from late night on January 22

Roads leading to Kartavya Path from Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road closed

Vehicle entry into the C-Hexagon (India Gate area) restricted from 9:15 am

Tilak Marg, Azad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg completely closed for entry and exit

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid Central Delhi during this period or allow extra travel time if unavoidable.

Republic Day 2026: Delhi Metro: Gate Restrictions

Metro services will run normally, but selected gates at six stations will remain closed for security:

Central Secretariat: Gates 3, 4

Udyog Bhawan: Gate 1

Red Fort: Gates 3, 4

Jama Masjid: Gates 3, 4

Delhi Gate: Gates 1, 4, 5

ITO: Gates 3, 4, 6

All other gates will remain open to maintain passenger flow.

Republic Day 2026: Alternative Routes And Travel Advice

Commuters traveling between North and South Delhi can use Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, and Rajghat. East-West travel options include Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shankar Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, and Faiz Road. Congestion is expected at AIIMS Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road T-Point, Madrasa, and Vande Mataram Marg.

