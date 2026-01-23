LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

During the Republic Day parade, Simran Bala was closely observed by senior CRPF officials. Her marvelous performance helped her earn the rare golden opportunity to lead more than 140 male CRPF personnel at the Republic Day parade.

In April 2025, Simran Bala joined the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant. (Photo: ANI)
In April 2025, Simran Bala joined the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 23, 2026 13:28:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Simran Bala to Lead All-Male CRPF Contingent For The First Time In The History

You Might Be Interested In

Simran Bala, serving as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, a 26-year-old officer from Jammu and Kashmir, is set to script history as she leads a group of 140 all-male personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force at the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

Simran’s role goes beyond ceremonial honour- it stands as a powerful symbol of grit, leadership, and breaking barriers. Marching at the forefront of a traditionally male-dominated formation, Bala embodies the changing face of India’s security forces, inspiring countless young women to dream bigger and step forward with confidence and courage. This power move gives a befitting reply to everyone who thinks women can’t. India has been empowering women in the field for a long time; even during the Pahalgam attack briefing, women stood strong in front of enemies who thought women were behind. Simran Bala represents all the women of the nation, as young, empowered women now face the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Simran Bala? 

Simran belongs to Nowshera, which is located in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. She has completed her graduation in political science from the Government College for Women in J&K.



Bala cleared the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam in 2023 and marked an All India Rank of 82 out of 151 applicants. Later, she received training at the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, where she became the best officer in training and public speaking subjects.

Why is Simran Bala in the spotlight?

During the Republic Day parade, Simran was closely observed by senior CRPF officials. They examined her on the basis of how well she executed her drills, her level of confidence, her leadership abilities, and the accuracy and precision of her marching and commands.

Her marvelous performance helped her earn the rare golden opportunity to lead more than 140 male CRPF personnel at the Republic Day parade.

Simran Bala’s Journey in CRPF

In April 2025, Simran Bala joined the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant. She was assigned to the Bastariya battalion in Chhattisgarh, where she took part in anti-Naxal operations in the Maoist-affected area.

Her first operational assignment involved serving in regions impacted by left-wing extremism with a Bastariya unit in Chhattisgarh. According to the officer who worked with her throughout her field stay, she was calm and resolute; the same qualities later showed in her performance during ceremonial training.

Bala, who was raised in a border neighborhood that has seen numerous cross-border shootings, claimed that her upbringing influenced her goals. “I grew up surrounded by uniformed men and women. I was always inspired by that atmosphere,” she remarked. She is the first female member of her district to be commissioned into the CRPF as a Group A officer.

Read more: Happy Republic Day 2026: Top Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Status To Share With Family & Friends on 26 January | WhatsApp Story ideas

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CRPFhome-hero-pos-15male CRPF personnelRepublic Day ParadeSimran Bala

RELATED News

Happy Republic Day 2026: Top Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Status To Share With Family & Friends on 26 January | WhatsApp Story ideas

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

PM Modi Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Brazil’s Lula India Visit: ‘Look Forward To Welcoming Him Soon’

LATEST NEWS

‘One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position’: Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Killer Love Behind Bars: Priya Seth, Convicted Of Murdering Ex, To Wed Five-Time Killer On Parole In Jaipur Today

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

WATCH: BCCI President Mithun Manhas’ Reaction To India-Bangladesh Question Goes Viral

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser OUT: Salman Khan Unveils Patriotic Song From ‘Battle Of Galwan’ | Watch

Is India Joining The Board Of Peace? Why New Delhi Skipped The Davos Launch As Trump Pushes His UN Alternative

8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day
Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day
Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day
Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

QUICK LINKS