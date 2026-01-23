Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Simran Bala to Lead All-Male CRPF Contingent For The First Time In The History

Simran Bala, serving as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, a 26-year-old officer from Jammu and Kashmir, is set to script history as she leads a group of 140 all-male personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force at the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

Simran’s role goes beyond ceremonial honour- it stands as a powerful symbol of grit, leadership, and breaking barriers. Marching at the forefront of a traditionally male-dominated formation, Bala embodies the changing face of India’s security forces, inspiring countless young women to dream bigger and step forward with confidence and courage. This power move gives a befitting reply to everyone who thinks women can’t. India has been empowering women in the field for a long time; even during the Pahalgam attack briefing, women stood strong in front of enemies who thought women were behind. Simran Bala represents all the women of the nation, as young, empowered women now face the country.

Who is Simran Bala?

Simran belongs to Nowshera, which is located in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. She has completed her graduation in political science from the Government College for Women in J&K.

26-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, will take part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26. She will lead a male contingent of her force. This will be a historic moment, as it will be the first time a… pic.twitter.com/BOWBlMgAVn — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026







Bala cleared the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam in 2023 and marked an All India Rank of 82 out of 151 applicants. Later, she received training at the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, where she became the best officer in training and public speaking subjects.

Why is Simran Bala in the spotlight?

During the Republic Day parade, Simran was closely observed by senior CRPF officials. They examined her on the basis of how well she executed her drills, her level of confidence, her leadership abilities, and the accuracy and precision of her marching and commands.

Her marvelous performance helped her earn the rare golden opportunity to lead more than 140 male CRPF personnel at the Republic Day parade.

Simran Bala’s Journey in CRPF

In April 2025, Simran Bala joined the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant. She was assigned to the Bastariya battalion in Chhattisgarh, where she took part in anti-Naxal operations in the Maoist-affected area.

Her first operational assignment involved serving in regions impacted by left-wing extremism with a Bastariya unit in Chhattisgarh. According to the officer who worked with her throughout her field stay, she was calm and resolute; the same qualities later showed in her performance during ceremonial training.

Bala, who was raised in a border neighborhood that has seen numerous cross-border shootings, claimed that her upbringing influenced her goals. “I grew up surrounded by uniformed men and women. I was always inspired by that atmosphere,” she remarked. She is the first female member of her district to be commissioned into the CRPF as a Group A officer.

Read more: Happy Republic Day 2026: Top Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Status To Share With Family & Friends on 26 January | WhatsApp Story ideas