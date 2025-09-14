‘Bangladesh Is Better Than India’: Mahua Moitra Refuses Bangladeshi Infiltration, Says ‘No One Wants To Live In India’

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra questioned the claims of large-scale infiltration into India during an interview with The Times of India. She asked where the infiltration problem exists and who actually wants to cross into India. Representing a border constituency, Moitra stated that people in Bangladesh enjoy better health indicators, GDP, and development compared to many Indian regions. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to stop projecting the idea that the whole world wants to live in India.

Bangladesh is better than India.

They don’t come to india for settling down.Take this out of your head. Where as indians are running from India as illegal immigrants to several countries.. -Mahua Moitra pic.twitter.com/gLEdbhl852 — sajith Balagopalan (@bsajith1) September 14, 2025

TMC Leader Highlights Taxpayers Leaving India

Moitra drew attention to the rising number of Indian taxpayers moving abroad. She said that nearly 11 lakh people who paid taxes in India have already left the country in recent years. According to her, this trend shows that India is not being seen as a land of opportunities. She dismissed the government’s claim that people from Bangladesh are desperate to move to India, saying the reality is different. She added that many Indians themselves are looking for better prospects outside the country.

Mahua Moitra Criticises CAA Implementation

The Trinamool Congress MP also criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She said if the law truly provided opportunities for legal residents, then more people should have applied under it. However, she pointed out that not even 2,000 people have registered themselves under the CAA framework. Moitra questioned the government’s claims about the act’s importance and said it has failed to attract those it aimed to benefit. She reiterated that Bangladeshis are not rushing to move to India as projected by the ruling government.

