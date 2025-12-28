LIVE TV
Home > India > Protest In Indore: BJP And Locals Raise Voices Against Brutality On Hindus In Bangladesh

BJP protests erupt in Indore over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, while global demonstrations, including in London, demand protection of religious minorities, as leaders express outrage and confidence in India’s diplomatic actions.

Protest In Indore (Pic: PTI)
Protest In Indore (Pic: PTI)

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 28, 2025 10:22:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP Protests in Indore Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

BJP workers staged a protest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, expressing outrage over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Speaking at the protest, BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya said, “We are deeply angry and saddened by what is happening in Bangladesh, and we have protested against it. The entire country is outraged by these events. We Hindus are in the majority in India, yet we live here peacefully, but look at what the majority in Bangladesh is doing.”

Vijayvargiya also criticized Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, stating, “Muhammad Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but he does not deserve it. We will write a letter to the Swedish government to withdraw this award.” He further expressed disappointment with the Congress party, contrasting its reaction to attacks in Palestine with its silence over the situation in Bangladesh. “When attacks took place in Palestine, they created an uproar both in Parliament and on the streets, yet not a single Congress leader issued a statement condemning what is happening in Bangladesh,” he said.

Confidence in Central Government’s Handling

Expressing confidence in the Union government, Vijayvargiya said the Centre was actively intervening through diplomatic channels. “The central government is intervening in this matter. We have complete faith in our Prime Minister; he cares for this country even more than we do. We want the countries that showed sympathy for Gaza to also show sympathy for the Hindus of Bangladesh,” he said.

Vijayvargiya emphasized the careful deliberation behind India’s diplomatic decisions. “The government makes diplomatic decisions with careful consideration. People like Ajit Doval think far more deeply about these issues than we do. Whatever decisions they take will be for the best,” he added, signaling trust in the expertise of India’s National Security Council and diplomatic apparatus.

Global Protests: London Demonstrators Raise Voices

Meanwhile, members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday. The demonstrators demanded an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh and played ‘Amar Shonar Bangla,’ the national anthem of Bangladesh, as part of their protest.

The London protest followed a wave of demonstrations across India on Friday, where citizens expressed anger over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The coordinated protests both in India and abroad underline the growing concern within the global Hindu community regarding religious persecution in neighboring Bangladesh.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 9:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS