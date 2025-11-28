LIVE TV
Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Find the complete list of bank holidays in December 2025 across India. Check national, state-wise, and regional holiday dates to plan your month in advance. Includes festivals, public holidays, and weekend breaks.

Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 14:42:14 IST

Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Bank Holidays across India in December 2025 – Local & National Holidays Plus Regular Second and Fourth Saturdays. Plan ahead for the ATM and Branch rush to save time.

Key December 2025 Bank Holiday Highlights

One major national bank holiday on December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas. Also, a large number of state specific holidays plus the 2nd and 4th Saturday’s, as per schedule on December 13 and 27.

Bank Holiday: Christmas, December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Event: Christmas

Days Off from Work: All States and Union Territories except Chhattisgarh for Santa? State Specific

Closed: All Scheduled Commercial Banks, RRBS and Many Co-op Banks.

Regularly Scheduled: Second and Fourth Saturdays for all Banks in India

The second Saturday is December 13, 2025.

The fourth Saturday is December 27, 2025.

These dates apply to all Banks No Matter Where They Are Located in India. Below is a Simplified Table Showing Major State Specific Bank Holidays for December 2025including National, Regional/State Holidays, and Saturday Closings:

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

Where Banks Are Closed

5 Dec 2025

Friday

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti

Jammu & Kashmir ​

12 Dec 2025

Friday

Local/Regional Holiday

Meghalaya ​

13 Dec 2025

Saturday

Second Saturday (Monthly Bank Holiday)

Across India ​

18 Dec 2025

Thursday

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham / State Holiday

Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh ​

19 Dec 2025

Friday

Liberation Day

Daman & Diu, Goa ​

24 Dec 2025

Wednesday

Regional pre-Christmas holiday

Meghalaya, Mizoram ​

25 Dec 2025

Thursday

Christmas Day (National Holiday)

Most states & UTs across India ​

26 Dec 2025

Friday

Regional holidays / Boxing Day-type closures

Haryana; Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana ​

27 Dec 2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday + Regional Holiday

Across India; Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab ​

30 Dec 2025

Tuesday

Regional holidays

Meghalaya, Sikkim ​

31 Dec 2025

Wednesday

Year-end regional holiday

Manipur, Mizoram ​

This holiday list is based on publicly available information and may vary by state and regional regulations. Readers are advised to confirm dates with their local bank branches or official government notifications before planning financial or travel activities.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

