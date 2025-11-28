Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Bank Holidays across India in December 2025 – Local & National Holidays Plus Regular Second and Fourth Saturdays. Plan ahead for the ATM and Branch rush to save time.
Key December 2025 Bank Holiday Highlights
One major national bank holiday on December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas. Also, a large number of state specific holidays plus the 2nd and 4th Saturday’s, as per schedule on December 13 and 27.
Bank Holiday: Christmas, December 25, 2025 (Thursday)
Event: Christmas
Days Off from Work: All States and Union Territories except Chhattisgarh for Santa? State Specific
Closed: All Scheduled Commercial Banks, RRBS and Many Co-op Banks.
Regularly Scheduled: Second and Fourth Saturdays for all Banks in India
The second Saturday is December 13, 2025.
The fourth Saturday is December 27, 2025.
These dates apply to all Banks No Matter Where They Are Located in India. Below is a Simplified Table Showing Major State Specific Bank Holidays for December 2025including National, Regional/State Holidays, and Saturday Closings:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Where Banks Are Closed
|
5 Dec 2025
|
Friday
|
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
12 Dec 2025
|
Friday
|
Local/Regional Holiday
|
Meghalaya
|
13 Dec 2025
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday (Monthly Bank Holiday)
|
Across India
|
18 Dec 2025
|
Thursday
|
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham / State Holiday
|
Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh
|
19 Dec 2025
|
Friday
|
Liberation Day
|
Daman & Diu, Goa
|
24 Dec 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Regional pre-Christmas holiday
|
Meghalaya, Mizoram
|
25 Dec 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day (National Holiday)
|
Most states & UTs across India
|
26 Dec 2025
|
Friday
|
Regional holidays / Boxing Day-type closures
|
Haryana; Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana
|
27 Dec 2025
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday + Regional Holiday
|
Across India; Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab
|
30 Dec 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Regional holidays
|
Meghalaya, Sikkim
|
31 Dec 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Year-end regional holiday
|
Manipur, Mizoram
This holiday list is based on publicly available information and may vary by state and regional regulations. Readers are advised to confirm dates with their local bank branches or official government notifications before planning financial or travel activities.
