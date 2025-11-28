Bank Holidays in December 2025: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates Across India

Bank Holidays across India in December 2025 – Local & National Holidays Plus Regular Second and Fourth Saturdays. Plan ahead for the ATM and Branch rush to save time.

Key December 2025 Bank Holiday Highlights

One major national bank holiday on December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas. Also, a large number of state specific holidays plus the 2nd and 4th Saturday’s, as per schedule on December 13 and 27.

Bank Holiday: Christmas, December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Event: Christmas

Days Off from Work: All States and Union Territories except Chhattisgarh for Santa? State Specific

Closed: All Scheduled Commercial Banks, RRBS and Many Co-op Banks.

Regularly Scheduled: Second and Fourth Saturdays for all Banks in India

The second Saturday is December 13, 2025.

The fourth Saturday is December 27, 2025.

These dates apply to all Banks No Matter Where They Are Located in India. Below is a Simplified Table Showing Major State Specific Bank Holidays for December 2025including National, Regional/State Holidays, and Saturday Closings:



Date Day Holiday / Occasion Where Banks Are Closed 5 Dec 2025 Friday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu & Kashmir ​ 12 Dec 2025 Friday Local/Regional Holiday Meghalaya ​ 13 Dec 2025 Saturday Second Saturday (Monthly Bank Holiday) Across India ​ 18 Dec 2025 Thursday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham / State Holiday Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh ​ 19 Dec 2025 Friday Liberation Day Daman & Diu, Goa ​ 24 Dec 2025 Wednesday Regional pre-Christmas holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram ​ 25 Dec 2025 Thursday Christmas Day (National Holiday) Most states & UTs across India ​ 26 Dec 2025 Friday Regional holidays / Boxing Day-type closures Haryana; Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana ​ 27 Dec 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday + Regional Holiday Across India; Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab ​ 30 Dec 2025 Tuesday Regional holidays Meghalaya, Sikkim ​ 31 Dec 2025 Wednesday Year-end regional holiday Manipur, Mizoram ​

This holiday list is based on publicly available information and may vary by state and regional regulations. Readers are advised to confirm dates with their local bank branches or official government notifications before planning financial or travel activities.

ALSO READ: Red Fort to Get Major Security Upgrade After Delhi Blast: From AI-Powered Cameras to Drone Monitoring, Here’s What’s Planned