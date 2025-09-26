LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 23:36:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited under the Ministry of Coal, has launched a series of activities under the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” initiative while beginning preparations for Special Campaign 5.0, reaffirming its commitment to the national mission of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India.

The campaign was inaugurated with the Swachhata Pledge, administered by MK Ramaiah, Director (HR), BCCL, in the presence of officers, employees, and workers. The pledge reflected BCCL’s collective resolve to treat cleanliness not just as a duty but as a service to the nation, according to the Ministry of Coal.

As part of the initiative, BCCL has undertaken a wide range of activities, including Shramdaan drives, plantation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, beautification of public places, health camps for sanitation workers, and Swachhata Rangoli competitions. These programs witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, students, and local communities, turning cleanliness into a collective habit rather than a one-time event.

Responding to the call of “Ek Din Ek Ghanta Ek Sath”, BCCL organized extensive cleanliness and awareness drives at high-footfall areas in Dhanbad. At the same time, sessions such as “Swachhata Ki Pathshala” in Koyla Nagar inspired young students to become torchbearers of the Swachh Bharat Mission, spreading the message of hygiene and environmental care within their households and schools.

To widen the campaign’s reach, BCCL is actively leveraging social media and digital communication platforms, ensuring greater awareness and participation across its operational areas and beyond.

With sustained efforts and the wholehearted involvement of its workforce and stakeholders, BCCL continues to play a pivotal role in advancing national cleanliness initiatives while reinforcing its reputation as a responsible and sustainable mining company. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bcclcoal-indiaek-ped-maa-ke-naam

RELATED News

From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025
B Shivadhar Reddy appointed as new DGP of Telangana
Internet Shutdown In Ladakh After Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest
Rs 15,000 crore burden on Telangana people due to Revanth Reddy's reckless, arrogant, dictatorial decision: KTR
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

LATEST NEWS

This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles 7 Times At UN, Gets Trolled
Scholars, Sangha Members discuss Buddhism at a Forum in Kalmykia, Russia
Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series
"I thought Diljit won't be able to do because…": Imtiaz Ali on actor's portrayal of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar
Asia Cup: Captaincy taking toll on Suryakumar Yadav? Stats reveal staggering slump
Cambridge scientists create gel that could end arthritis pain
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0
Bangladesh interim leader Yunus addresses UNGA amid protests, warns of Gaza 'genocide' and Rohingya crisis
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

QUICK LINKS