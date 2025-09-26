BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited under the Ministry of Coal, has launched a series of activities under the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” initiative while beginning preparations for Special Campaign 5.0, reaffirming its commitment to the national mission of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India.

The campaign was inaugurated with the Swachhata Pledge, administered by MK Ramaiah, Director (HR), BCCL, in the presence of officers, employees, and workers. The pledge reflected BCCL’s collective resolve to treat cleanliness not just as a duty but as a service to the nation, according to the Ministry of Coal.

As part of the initiative, BCCL has undertaken a wide range of activities, including Shramdaan drives, plantation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, beautification of public places, health camps for sanitation workers, and Swachhata Rangoli competitions. These programs witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, students, and local communities, turning cleanliness into a collective habit rather than a one-time event.

Responding to the call of “Ek Din Ek Ghanta Ek Sath”, BCCL organized extensive cleanliness and awareness drives at high-footfall areas in Dhanbad. At the same time, sessions such as “Swachhata Ki Pathshala” in Koyla Nagar inspired young students to become torchbearers of the Swachh Bharat Mission, spreading the message of hygiene and environmental care within their households and schools.

To widen the campaign’s reach, BCCL is actively leveraging social media and digital communication platforms, ensuring greater awareness and participation across its operational areas and beyond.

With sustained efforts and the wholehearted involvement of its workforce and stakeholders, BCCL continues to play a pivotal role in advancing national cleanliness initiatives while reinforcing its reputation as a responsible and sustainable mining company. (ANI)

