Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name

Bengal on the Edge: High-Stakes Political Showdown Looms as Final Voter List Rolls Drop

The Election Commission is all set to drop West Bengal’s final voter rolls this Saturday afternoon, ending a three-month-long rollercoaster SIR process packed with political spats, street protests, and courtroom drama. The final list will include 7.08 crore voters, neatly sorted into categories to keep confusion-and chaos-at bay.

The draft rolls had already waved goodbye to 58 lakh absent, deceased, shifted, or duplicate voters from the 2025 list of 7.66 crore. The final rolls will now reveal who stays, who goes, and who’s still in political limbo. Curious if your name made the cut? You might want to check early, because this is the list everyone’s talking about.

India is now gearing up for one of the most anticipated and high-voltage elections in months. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest political showdowns of the year, reminiscent of the Bihar elections where the BJP achieved a clean sweep. The central government is aiming for a similar impact in Bengal this year, bringing the spotlight on the political rift between Prime Minister Modi-led BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

While Mamata Didi has long been the face and soul of Bengal, there is growing optimism among voters about potential BJP gains. After decades of intense political shifts, many feel the state and its people deserve leadership that prioritizes development, stability, and progress, making this election a decisive moment in Bengal’s political history.

How To Find Your Name In Bengal Election 2026 Voter List?

Online Check: Visit voters.eci.gov.in , ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in , or use the ECINET app . Enter your EPIC number or name and complete the captcha to see your status.

Offline Check: Visit your local Block Development Officer (BDO) , Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) , or District Election Officer (DEO) office. Hard copies of the final rolls are available for reference.

Appeals for Deleted Voters: File an appeal with your DEO if your name is missing. If dissatisfied, appeal online or offline to the CEO . Names can be restored up to the last date of filing nominations for the assembly elections.

Supplementary Lists: Voters cleared by judicial officers from disputed cases will be included through supplementary lists . Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Arijit Banerjee are overseeing timely completion of adjudication.



Bengal Voter List Rolls Spark Political Drama: Deleted, Adjudicated, and Approved Lists Stir Tension

The media reports state that the final voter rolls in West Bengal are divided into three highly scrutinized categories, creating new political conflicts in the state electoral process. Election officials established voter exclusion from the “Deleted” list because the voters either failed to attend their hearings or did not provide the necessary documents.

The “Under Adjudication” category, which includes almost 60 lakh voters, awaits a decision from judicial officers who control their destiny through a process that has attracted extensive media coverage and political discussion. The “Approved” voters, numbering 5.57 crore and not called for hearings, have established their eligibility, setting the stage for a critical election contest in the upcoming elections.

Kolkata Erupts Over Controversial SIR Ahead Of Voter List Release

Kolkata became the center of all political protests on February 26 when Civil Society Against SIR organized a strong demonstration against the city’s voter list update, which they declared to be unconstitutional, inhumane, and a danger to real voters. Under intense media coverage, students, activists, and representatives of hawkers marched to the authorities while shouting their demands.

A delegation composed of three members delivered a pointed memorandum to the CEO office, which described the dangers of upcoming disenfranchisement and political manipulation. The demonstration showed that voter list management in West Bengal functions as a governmental process which determines the outcome of upcoming major elections.

(With Inputs)

