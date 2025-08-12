LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru: 2 Students Left Injured By The Stray Dog Attack

Bengaluru: 2 Students Left Injured By The Stray Dog Attack

Stray dogs attacked two female students inside the Bengaluru University campus on August 12, 2025 and left one of them critically injured.

stray dogs (Photo Credit- Unsplash)
stray dogs (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 12, 2025 20:47:15 IST

Supreme Court of India has ordered on 11th August, 2025, Monday to Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the immediate removal of stray dogs from all localities within 8 weeks. Barely a day after this order, stray dogs attacked two female students inside the Bengaluru University campus and left one of them critically injured. This attack had happened around 11 am within the premises of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University. The 2 students who were injured have been identified as Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana. Both Soujanya and Rega have been identified third-year students enrolled in the university’s integrated MSc in Economics programme.

Soujanya had suffered serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Soujanya’s classmate Rega is also receiving medical treatment for non-critical injuries, as per an India Today report. 

Protests against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs

Several animal rights activists had assembled at the India Gate to protest against the decision by the Supreme Court on the stray dogs. Now, the Delhi Police has filed a case against many such animal rights activists. Also, the police did not permit the protest to take place citing the security concerns. Also, the Delhi Police later filed a First Information Report, against the people who had arrived for the demonstration. Officials have stated that that the primary reason for the action against the protesters was heightened security concerns in the run-up to Friday’s Independence Day. They further said that people are barred from congregating at the India Gate due to security reasons. 

Apart from the common man, politicians like Priyanka Gandhi have also expressed their disapproval for the Supreme Court order on stray dogs. 

Also read: ‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

Tags: Bengaluru University campusBengaluru University campus dog attackBengaluru University campus news

