Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of New Year Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid, Timings And Restrictions

Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory: To manage heavy crowds expected during New Year celebrations, Bengaluru traffic police have announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Koramangala. The arrangements will be in place from 5 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1 within the jurisdiction of the Adugodi Traffic Police Station.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 16:20:22 IST

A large public turnout is anticipated in the area, prompting authorities to regulate vehicle movement to ensure safety and ease congestion during the festivities.

Roads Under Temporary Restriction

Traffic will be restricted on YD Mutt Road between Sukhasagar Junction and Microland Junction, where New Year events are scheduled. Several connecting roads will also face temporary curbs, including JNC Road, 4th B Cross Road, Tonic Back Road, and 17th H Main Road.

Traffic diversions will be enforced at major intersections such as UCO Bank Junction, Chowdeshwari Temple Junction, and Sukhasagar Junction to manage vehicular flow.

Alternate Routes For Motorists

Vehicles travelling from Adugodi towards NGV Junction or Sony World Junction have been advised not to turn left at UCO Bank Junction. Instead, motorists should proceed towards Madiwala Check Post, pass the Water Tank Junction, and continue towards Sony World or NGV Junction.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Madiwala side towards NGV Junction should avoid UCO Bank Junction and take alternate routes via Ayyappa Junction, Water Tank area, Madiwala Sante Beedi, Krupanidhi Junction, Aishwarya Junction, and Wipro Junction.

Parking Restrictions And Facilities

Parking will be prohibited on the 80-feet road between UCO Bank Junction and NGV Back Gate Junction on both sides. Parking will also not be allowed on Someshwara Temple Road, from Cemetery Cross to Microland Junction.

To accommodate visitors, designated parking facilities have been arranged at the BBMP ground opposite Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa, the BBMP ground near Bethany School, and along the left side of the 60-feet Model Road from Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa to Canara Bank Junction.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 4:20 PM IST
