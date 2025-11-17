LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

A 57-year-old Bengaluru woman lost Rs 32 crore in a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam run by fraudsters posing as CBI officers. They kept her under continuous Skype surveillance for six months, threatened her with arrest, and manipulated her into making 187 bank transfers. The victim realised the fraud only after receiving a fake “clearance letter” and later filed a police complaint.

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 13:13:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

A shocking case of cybercrime has emerged in Bengaluru, where a woman of 57 lost a whopping Rs 32 crore to a fake “digital arrest”. The case has been reported to the police on November 17 and a case has been registered.

How the Scam Start

One software engineer, based in Indiranagar, received multiple calls from scammers posing as CBI officers who told her she was involved in a case and if not compliant she would be arrested.

What is “Digital Arrest”?

“Digital arrest,” is a new tactic employed by cybercriminals in which the victims are entrapped on permanent video calls, essentially mentally occupied. In this case, part of the scam involved getting the woman to be on a Skype video call and they said they were monitoring her for months so she would not try “escape.”

How the Scammers Fraudulently Retrieved Money

Under duress, the woman divulged all her financial information. The scammers then coerced her to do transferring through the bank a total of 187 times over a period of six-months, a total amount of Rs 32 crore. Toward the end of the scam, she was repeatedly warned that if she did not do what she was asked there would be “jail time.”

The Conclusion

After months of harassing her, the scammers sent her a fake “clearance letter” saying she was free of charges and she then recognised that she was scammed and contacted police.

 Police Update

The case has been filed and police are investigating and have urged citizens to be vigilant and never trust callers who identify themselves as government or law enforcement officials.

This article is based on the information available at the time of writing. Details may change as the investigation progresses. Readers are advised to stay cautious and verify any communication claiming to be from government or law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank transfersBengaluru newsBengaluru scamCBI impersonationcyber fraudcybercrime casedigital arresthome-hero-pos-12Karnataka policeRs 32 crore fraudSkype video call scam

RELATED News

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

Saudi Bus Tragedy: Who Is the Lone Survivor From Hyderabad Who Escaped The Madinah Accident That Killed 42 Pilgrims?

Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Who Tragically Lost Their Lives – Full List

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: How Months of Anger, Violent Protests Forced Ex-Bangladesh PM To Flee Country – A Timeline

Groww Share Price Skyrockets: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Hits ₹164.45 On Strong Trading

Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident: Owaisi, Revanth Reddy and S Jaishankar Express Grief, Urge Centre As 42 Indian Pilgrims Die, Help Line Numbers Issued

Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

India-US Relations Normalising? Massive ‘Historic First’ LPG Deal Sealed As India Opens 10% Of Its Market To American Suppliers

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Who Is Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend? Rachit Singh Shares Sweet Hug and Kiss With Actress at Himesh Reshammiya Concert – WATCH VIDEO

Kundalu: An Untold Love Story from North Gujarat’s Heartland Hits Cinemas Today

India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls
Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls
Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls
Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

QUICK LINKS