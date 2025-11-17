LIVE TV
Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

The Telangana High Court website experienced a suspected hacking attempt, prompting cybercrime authorities to launch a full investigation. Officials are examining the breach, checking for data leaks, and working to restore full security.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 12:10:06 IST

The official website for the Telangana High Court purportedly experienced a cyberattack, leading to authorities submitting an investigation team, and increasing concerns about the security of public sector digital platforms and the growing threat of cybercrime in the country.

What Happened to the Website?

According to early reports, the High Court’s website showed potential unauthorized access through suspicious activity. Some of the web addresses were either down for periods of time or misbehaving, and that caused officials to believe there was unauthorized access to their systems.

How Did Authorities Respond?

When the technical team confirmed the irregularity, they notified local Cybercrime Police. A special cyber unit responded by investigating to establish the origin of the attack and whether or not it was successful. The superior court’s website went offline pending checks to ensure it was secure.

Is Any Sensitive Data Affected?

At this time, officials are unable to determine whether a breach occurred or if any confidential information, or information related to court cases, are at risk. This investigation will ultimately determine if there were internal system attacks and a risk of theft of confidential data.

What Are Investigators Looking For?

The cyber security unit is analyzing digital footprints, IP addresses, malware, and server logs. They also want to find out if the attack was the result of a lone individual hacker or organized group (or even some larger campaign).

What Will Happen Next?

The site will stay under surveillance until the tech team is satisfied the site is secure to go back online. Authorities will provide additional information in due time. For now, people are encouraged to utilize other official communication avenues to find out more information on the High Court.

Information is based on initial reports and may be updated as officials release confirmed details. Users should rely on official statements for accurate and verified information.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 12:10 PM IST
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

