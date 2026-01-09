LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

A Zepto delivery executive was brutally assaulted in a Bengaluru road rage incident after a minor collision. CCTV footage went viral, triggering public outrage and a police investigation.

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 9, 2026 22:48:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

An unbelievably violent road rage incident in Bengaluru has caused an uproar all over the place after the delivery executive of Zepto was attacked mercilessly right on the street full of people. The CCTV footage of the violent incident, which is now a social media star, has also roused the ire of people over the safety of gig workers in that city.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Incident Caught on Camera

The event took place at about 8 PM on January 4, 2026, a little past the 29th Cross junction, in Kaggadasapura, Mahadevpura. The victim of this incident, Deepak Kumar, who has now been identified, was delivering an order after picking it up from a Zepto godown when a very minor collision happened between his motorcycle and a Honda Activa scooter with two men coming from the opposite direction.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Assault After Minor Collision

But, instead of ending the matter amicably, the two scooter riders reportedly became aggressive. They started beating him up and hitting him with a helmet on his chest and head. The fight was so brutal that for a while Kumar lost consciousness, which is very clear in the video from the CCTV.




Bystanders Step In, Attackers Flee

The horrible fight that took place in the middle of the road caused the traffic to stop, and this drew the attention of people who were walking by. Several neighbours ran to help, and an old man, along with others, took Kumar away from the spot. The attackers made their escape on foot through the confusion just before the police arrived.

 

Police Action and Investigation

The police of Baiyappanahalli were done with the first step of filing a case against unknown individuals by imposing relevant IPC sections. Initially, the matter was considered non-cognizable. Nevertheless, the police are now reviewing the CCTV footage, receiving witness testimonies, and investigating the viral video to recognise and catch the culprits.

Public Outrage Over Gig Workers’ Safety

The video, which was posted on Facebook on January 9, provoked strong reactions on the internet. The attack has been extolled as “inhuman” by the netizens, who also demand severe penalties, along with raising queries about the increasing dangers for the delivery persons on the busy roads of Bangalore. No statement from Zepto has been issued so far.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bengaluru crimeBengaluru road ragegig worker safetyKaggadasapura assaultMahadevpura incidentviral CCTV videoZepto delivery executive

RELATED News

‘Better Focus On…’ India Slams New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Over Letter to Umar Khalid, Ask Him To Respect Judicial Independence

Why Is Former Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari Jailed In Qatar Despite Being Pardoned? Case Explained As MEA Extends ‘All Possible Consular Help’

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

‘No Protest From TMC Over Attacks on Bengal Migrant Workers’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED Raid Protests as ‘Electoral Advantage’ Politics

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Defence Minister’s Shocking Remarks: Khawaja Asif Wants US To Kidnap ‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’ Netanyahu Over Gaza Crisis | Watch

2.6 Million Cyberattacks Daily: China Escalates Cyberwarfare Against Taiwan, Targets Power, Telecom and Government Systems

Who Is Jacques Moretti? Owner Of Swiss Ski Resort Bar Detained After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire Killed 40

Rare Sighting After 51 Years: What Is the ‘Doomsday Plane’ And Why The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch Flew Near Washington? Explained

Why Will WPL Be Played Only At Two Venues Unlike IPL? Here Is What You Need To Know

Breaking News: US Seizes ‘Olina’, 5th Sanctioned Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In Caribbean Sea, Military Confirms

WPL 2026, RCB vs MI: Why Is Hayley Matthews Not Playing The Tournament Opener?

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Harnaaz Sandhu Light Up Opening Ceremony | WATCH

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner
Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner
Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner
Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

QUICK LINKS