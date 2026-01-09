Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

An unbelievably violent road rage incident in Bengaluru has caused an uproar all over the place after the delivery executive of Zepto was attacked mercilessly right on the street full of people. The CCTV footage of the violent incident, which is now a social media star, has also roused the ire of people over the safety of gig workers in that city.

Incident Caught on Camera

The event took place at about 8 PM on January 4, 2026, a little past the 29th Cross junction, in Kaggadasapura, Mahadevpura. The victim of this incident, Deepak Kumar, who has now been identified, was delivering an order after picking it up from a Zepto godown when a very minor collision happened between his motorcycle and a Honda Activa scooter with two men coming from the opposite direction.

Assault After Minor Collision

But, instead of ending the matter amicably, the two scooter riders reportedly became aggressive. They started beating him up and hitting him with a helmet on his chest and head. The fight was so brutal that for a while Kumar lost consciousness, which is very clear in the video from the CCTV.









Bystanders Step In, Attackers Flee

The horrible fight that took place in the middle of the road caused the traffic to stop, and this drew the attention of people who were walking by. Several neighbours ran to help, and an old man, along with others, took Kumar away from the spot. The attackers made their escape on foot through the confusion just before the police arrived.

Police Action and Investigation

The police of Baiyappanahalli were done with the first step of filing a case against unknown individuals by imposing relevant IPC sections. Initially, the matter was considered non-cognizable. Nevertheless, the police are now reviewing the CCTV footage, receiving witness testimonies, and investigating the viral video to recognise and catch the culprits.

Public Outrage Over Gig Workers’ Safety

The video, which was posted on Facebook on January 9, provoked strong reactions on the internet. The attack has been extolled as “inhuman” by the netizens, who also demand severe penalties, along with raising queries about the increasing dangers for the delivery persons on the busy roads of Bangalore. No statement from Zepto has been issued so far.