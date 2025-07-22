LIVE TV
Beyond Independence: Why July 22nd is Important for India’s National Identity – Know More About the Flag Story

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Tricolour as the National Flag on July 22, 1947. The flag, with saffron, white, and green stripes and the Ashoka Chakra at its center, became a symbol of India’s unity, freedom, and identity just weeks before independence.

India’s National Flag Was Adopted Today In 1947

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 14:28:48 IST

The Indian Constituent Assembly officially adopted the National Flag of India today in the year 1947 (July 22, 1947). This important decision came just weeks before the country gained independence from British rule.

The Assembly chose the Tricolour as a symbol of unity, freedom, and national pride. This flag, which we now proudly call the Indian National Flag, features three horizontal stripes—saffron at the top, white in the middle with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, and green at the bottom. Members of the Assembly gave their approval through a formal resolution, marking a big moment in the story of independent India.

Constituent Assembly Took the Historic Step

The Constituent Assembly made the decision after much discussion and thought. On July 22, 1947, they passed a resolution to adopt the Tricolour as the flag of free India. Each colour in the flag was chosen for a reason. Saffron stands for courage and sacrifice. White represents peace and truth. Green shows faith and growth. The Ashoka Chakra in the center has 24 spokes and represents the eternal wheel of law. The Assembly made this choice to give India a symbol that reflected the values of its freedom struggle and hopes for the future.

