Beyond Independence: Why July 22nd is Important for India’s National Identity – Know More About the Flag Story

The Indian Constituent Assembly officially adopted the National Flag of India today in the year 1947 (July 22, 1947). This important decision came just weeks before the country gained independence from British rule.

The Assembly chose the Tricolour as a symbol of unity, freedom, and national pride. This flag, which we now proudly call the Indian National Flag, features three horizontal stripes—saffron at the top, white in the middle with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, and green at the bottom. Members of the Assembly gave their approval through a formal resolution, marking a big moment in the story of independent India.

On 22nd July 1947, the Constituent Assembly adopted our National Flag—the Tricolour. It represents the unity, sacrifices and dreams of every Indian. As we hoist it high, we honour our freedom fighters and patriots and renew our commitment to India’s progress. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ziFgMhom5E — Congress (@INCIndia) July 22, 2025

Constituent Assembly Took the Historic Step

The Constituent Assembly made the decision after much discussion and thought. On July 22, 1947, they passed a resolution to adopt the Tricolour as the flag of free India. Each colour in the flag was chosen for a reason. Saffron stands for courage and sacrifice. White represents peace and truth. Green shows faith and growth. The Ashoka Chakra in the center has 24 spokes and represents the eternal wheel of law. The Assembly made this choice to give India a symbol that reflected the values of its freedom struggle and hopes for the future.

