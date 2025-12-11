LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can't Mine It, Here's Why

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

Officials say this is one of the most significant mineral findings in the state in recent years. However, the deposits lie inside protected forest zones.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 17:18:03 IST

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

Karnataka’s geology department has confirmed the discovery of large gold and lithium reserves in the forested regions of Koppal and Raichur districts. Officials say this is one of the most significant mineral findings in the state in recent years. However, the deposits lie inside protected forest zones, meaning mining cannot begin without mandatory environmental clearances. The state now faces the challenge of balancing economic opportunity with environmental protection.

Survey teams have reported exceptionally rich mineral deposits in these forests, with some findings breaking previous records. But the minerals remain untouched because the reserves are located under old, dense forest areas where excavation is not allowed without official permission. This has sparked a wider debate over development versus conservation.

In the Amarapur block of Koppal district, preliminary tests found 12 to 14 grams of gold per tonne of ore. This is much higher than the usual 2 to 3 grams per tonne seen in commercial mines. If deeper drilling confirms these results, the region could become one of South India’s most productive gold zones.

In Raichur’s Amareshwar area, survey teams have detected signs of lithium, a key mineral used in electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, and modern electronics. Since India has very few confirmed lithium reserves, this discovery is considered strategically important.

The gold and lithium findings are part of a larger exploration effort across Karnataka. Surveys for copper, cobalt, rare earth elements, bauxite, uranium, and other minerals are underway in nearly 65 locations. While surface surveys and light excavation are completed, deeper drilling up to 500 metres cannot proceed without forest department approval.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:18 PM IST
