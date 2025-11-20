LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Based on their election affidavits and media reports, a comparison shows that Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have assets running into crores, though one stands slightly ahead.

Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha (ANI)
Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 20, 2025 12:36:54 IST

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Bihar witnessed a historic political moment on Thursday as Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the state’s Chief Minister for a record 10th time. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This marks another chapter in Nitish Kumar’s long political journey and his continued leadership in Bihar.

Alongside this, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as state ministers. A question that has caught public attention is: Who is wealthier between the two leaders, Samrat Choudhary or Vijay Kumar Sinha? Based on their election affidavits and media reports, a comparison shows that both leaders have assets running into crores, though one stands slightly ahead.

Samrat Choudhary, a prominent BJP leader, has declared assets worth around Rs 11.3 crore. His wealth includes movable assets such as bank deposits, vehicles, and jewellery, as well as immovable assets like land and property. Family-owned holdings and other investments add further to his total declared net worth. Reports suggest that his overall wealth comfortably crosses the Rs 11-crore mark, making him one of the wealthier leaders in the state.

Vijay Kumar Sinha has also disclosed assets worth crores. His total net worth, according to reported summaries of his nomination papers, ranges between Rs 9.6 crore and Rs 11.6 crore, depending on different calculations by media outlets. His assets include bank savings, shares, agricultural land, property, and other family-owned holdings.

While both leaders are financially strong, Samrat Choudhary appears to be slightly ahead in wealth compared to Vijay Kumar Sinha. The gap is not very wide, but current figures suggest Samrat Choudhary holds the top spot in terms of declared assets.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Sworn In as Bihar CM for Historic 10th Term: A Deep Dive Into His Socialist Beginnings, Big U-Turns, Ties With Lalu Yadav & BJP

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 12:33 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

QUICK LINKS