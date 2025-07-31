Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Tomorrow, Find Direct Link To Check Names

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said that the draft electoral rolls of Bihar will be published on August 1, 2025, saying “physical as well as digital copies will also be provided to all recognised political parties in Bihar in all 38 districts.”

In a message to the electors of Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said, “Dear Electors of Bihar, as per Para 7(4) of SIR orders, the draft electoral rolls will be published tomorrow, i.e. Friday, August 1, 2025.”

The draft electoral rolls will be published at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S04.

He added that the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar and 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will also be inviting to come forward and give claims and objections between August 1 and September 1, 2025, for adding names of any missing eligible elector, removing names of any ineligible elector or correcting any entry in the draft rolls.







Earlier, the Commission had said that out of 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, over 7.24 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process held from June 24 to July 25, reflecting a 91.69 per cent participation rate.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), conducted by the ECI, was criticised by the opposition parties as they alleged that the process could lead to mass voter disenfranchisement (removal).

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR process in the Parliament, leading to the continuous adjournment of both Houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October and November this year. Although the Election Commission of India did not announce dates.

