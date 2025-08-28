Bihar On HIGH Alert: 3 LeT Terrorists Infiltrated, Could Assembly Elections Become Their Target?

Bihar Police has declared a high alert across the state following inputs of intelligence that three suspected LeT operatives had penetrated into the state in anticipation of the forthcoming Assembly elections. Security agencies are apprehensive that the terrorists might try to disturb peace and stability during the politically sensitive phase.

The three suspects Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur went to India through the vulnerable Indo-Nepal border after reaching Kathmandu in the second half of August, senior police officials said. Intelligence agencies confirmed that they entered Bihar last week.

The Bihar Police Headquarters has also made their passport information available to all district police stations, particularly along the borders, and have directed them to step up surveillance, patrolling, as well as ground intelligence.

Following this, the security has heightened in Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul and West Champaran. District intelligence squads have also been directed to detect any type of suspicious activity, and paramilitary troops have also been put on alert.

Operation Sindoor and Regional Security Challenges

This increased consciousness is again connected with Operation Sindoor which India launched on May 7, 2025 following the Pahalgam terrorist bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 citizens. Again, India blamed Pakistan for supporting the attack and in the aftermath of it, missile strikes and a low intensity war developed. Security agencies continue to maintain alert stance in northern/ eastern parts of India, with special attention to Bihar as it is significant because it has strategic borders with Nepal.

Officials believe terror groups turn to take advantage of geospatial risk factors in Bihar to insert and develop sleeper cells. With Assembly polls taking place later in the year, the Bihar Police are working closely with central intelligence agencies in an attempt to ensure that extremist forces do not affect law and order, and, by extension, the polls.

In efforts to curb threats with timely responses, state police are improving border security and are heightening extra vigilance in Seemanchal area and Bihar’s other vulnerable areas. These extra precautions include government officials advising the local communities to watch for strange behaviour and report it to police.

