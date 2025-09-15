Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport
Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 16:22:07 IST

Purnea (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Bihar, where he inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation of India Ram Mohan Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were also present on the occasion.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea.

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, which will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country’s total Makhana production. Key districts, such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria, serve as primary hubs due to their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil, which contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 3×800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore. It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.

The foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, worth over Rs 2680 crore, will also be laid by the PM. It will focus on upgrading the canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

In line with his commitment to improve rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bihar-projectsinfrastructurenarendra modipurnea-airport

QUICK LINKS