Bihar SIR Updates: Election Commission Files Affidavit In Supreme Court, Says List Of 65 Lakh Dropped Voters Published On Official Sites

The Election Commission of India on Friday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying the list of names and details of 65 lakh electors in Bihar who were not included in the draft roll published on August 1 had been posted on the websites of all 38 District Electoral Officers.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 22, 2025 13:29:55 IST

The Election Commission of India on Friday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying the list of names and details of 65 lakh electors in Bihar who were not included in the draft roll published on August 1 had been posted on the websites of all 38 District Electoral Officers.

The list also contains reasons for their non-inclusion, including death, shifting of ordinary residence or duplicate entries, the poll body told the Supreme Court.

The ECI said physical copies of the list have been displayed in Panchayat Bhavans, block development offices and Panchayat offices in villages across Bihar for people to easily access them and enable enquiry.

Advertisements about the online availability of the lists had also been issued in major newspapers, on radio and television and posted on social media, the Election Commission said.

The top court was informed that approximately 65 lakh names were dropped from the draft roll even though their names had featured in the voters’ list prepared after a summary revision in January 2025.

In posts in Hindi on X, the CEC, Bihar, stated that ASD lists have been displayed at polling booths in Rohtas, Begusarai, Arwal and other places.

What Is ASD Lists?

The ASD stands for ‘Absentee, Shifted, and Dead’. It is a list of voters whose names were deleted from the SIR draft voter list. The list has been made available on the Commission’s official website for public access.

The top court directed the poll body to publish the district-wise list of all omitted voters and state the reasons for their deletion, whether due to death, migration, or double registration.

The EC Bihar website has also initiated a new link to help voters check their names easily.

Opposition Parties Accused ECI Of Vote Theft

Opposition leaders have raised concerns over alleged wrongful deletions from the draft rolls during the SIR process. They have claimed that several people are alive; however, their names have been deleted, declaring them dead.

As per the data released, out of 7.89 crore voters in Bihar, 7.24 crore were enrolled in the first draft. 65 lakh names deleted from the list.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Bihar SIR, bihar, ECI, election commission, SIR

