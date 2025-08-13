LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

ECI said that no objections or claims have been received from any political parties regarding the revised draft electoral rolls since August 1. However, 17665 electors have filed individual claims till now and 454 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 15:45:10 IST

Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that no objections or claims have been received from any political parties regarding the revised draft electoral rolls since August 1, when it was published. However, 17665 electors have filed individual claims till now and 454 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Releasing its daily bulletin, the poll body said that from August 1 to August 13, over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties have not filed any objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

The poll body said over 17,665 electors have submitted their claims or objections within the same period, with over 341 objections being disposed of after seven days. The ECI has also received 74525 Form 6, which pertains to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

The Bihar SIR has been repeatedly criticised by the Opposition parties, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session.

The INDIA block recently took out a protest march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, and Derek O’Brien, were detained.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said on Aug 12, “We are protecting the Constitution. ‘One Man-One Vote’ is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to implement ‘One Man-One Vote’, but they have not done their job. We are protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so consistently.”

Announcing a ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, in a post on X on Aug 13, Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote, ”The fight to protect our democracy will take place on the streets. Starting August 17th, LOP Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA parties will embark on a massive Vote Adhikar Yatra across Bihar  against the SIR exercise, and to make the battle against Vote Chori a mass movement.”

ALSO READ: Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 12: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 13970 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Tags: Bihar SIRECIelection commissionhome-hero-pos-10SIR

RELATED News

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks
79 Years Of Freedom: Are Indian Women Truly Independent?
Beyond Mahatma Gandhi And Bhagat Singh: The Unsung Heroes Of India’s Freedom Struggle
Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

LATEST NEWS

Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?