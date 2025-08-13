Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that no objections or claims have been received from any political parties regarding the revised draft electoral rolls since August 1, when it was published. However, 17665 electors have filed individual claims till now and 454 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Releasing its daily bulletin, the poll body said that from August 1 to August 13, over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties have not filed any objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

The poll body said over 17,665 electors have submitted their claims or objections within the same period, with over 341 objections being disposed of after seven days. The ECI has also received 74525 Form 6, which pertains to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

The Bihar SIR has been repeatedly criticised by the Opposition parties, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session.

The INDIA block recently took out a protest march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, and Derek O’Brien, were detained.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said on Aug 12, “We are protecting the Constitution. ‘One Man-One Vote’ is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to implement ‘One Man-One Vote’, but they have not done their job. We are protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so consistently.”

Announcing a ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, in a post on X on Aug 13, Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote, ”The fight to protect our democracy will take place on the streets. Starting August 17th, LOP Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA parties will embark on a massive Vote Adhikar Yatra across Bihar against the SIR exercise, and to make the battle against Vote Chori a mass movement.”

