Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 12: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 13970 Electors Submitted Individual Objections

Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that no objections or claims have been received from any political parties regarding the revised draft electoral rolls since August 1, when it was published. However, 13970 electors have filed individual claims till now and 341 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Releasing its daily bulletin, the poll body said that from August 1 to August 12, over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties have not filed any objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

13,970 Electors Submitted Claims Regarding Draft Electoral Rolls

The poll body said over 13,970 electors have submitted their claims or objections within the same period, with over 341 objections being disposed of after seven days.

BIHAR SIR 2025: DAILY BULLETIN 🗓️1st Aug (3 PM) till 12th Aug (10 AM)

The ECI has also received 63,551 Form 6, which pertains to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

The Bihar SIR has been repeatedly criticised by the Opposition parties, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session.

On Monday, the INDIA block took out a protest march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, and Derek O’Brien, were detained.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said on Aug 12, “We are protecting the Constitution. ‘One Man-One Vote’ is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to implement ‘One Man-One Vote’, but they have not done their job. We are protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so consistently.”

