This Congress Man Is Behind The Leh Violence? BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of Leading Ladakh Violence

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya accused Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag of inciting violence during the recent protest in Leh. In a post on X, Malviya said Tsepag, who represents the Upper Leh Ward, could be seen leading the mob. He alleged that the councillor instigated people to target the BJP office and the Hill Council building during the clashes. Malviya shared the claim as part of his reaction to the violent protests that erupted in Ladakh on September 24 over demands for statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been… pic.twitter.com/o2WHdcCIuC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

BJP Leader Targets Congress Over Leh Protest

Amit Malviya questioned the role of Congress in the violent incident and linked the unrest to party leader Rahul Gandhi. He posted that the violence carried out by protesters in Leh reflected the kind of agitation that Gandhi encouraged through his politics. Malviya’s statement came after a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh turned violent, with demonstrators torching a BJP office and clashing with police. The BJP has accused the opposition of fueling unrest, while the Congress has continued to back the demand for constitutional safeguards in Ladakh through political and local representatives.

Violence in Leh Sparks Political Blame Game

The protest in Leh on September 24, which was originally called to press for early talks with the Centre, saw widespread clashes and property damage. The police reported stone pelting, a burnt police vehicle, and the BJP office set on fire. Security forces used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the mob.

The violence has now escalated into a political war of words, with BJP leaders accusing Congress of involvement and the opposition criticising the Centre’s handling of Ladakh’s demands. Fresh talks between Ladakh leaders and the central government are scheduled for October 6 in Delhi.

Must Read: Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent