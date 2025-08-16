BJP Asserts RSS Ideology Shapes Public Discourse

LIVE TV
PM Modi’s Independence Day commendation of the RSS has turned into a defining moment in India’s public discourse one that has reinforced ideological divides, elicited sharp political backlash, and spotlighted the enduring influence of the RSS's Hindutva philosophy on the nation’s political narrative.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 16, 2025 02:29:55 IST

Responding to mounting criticism following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day tribute to the RSS as the “biggest NGO in the world,” the BJP has defended the remarks, insisting that RSS ideology profoundly influences India’s contemporary public discourse.

Speaking amid growing political tensions, the BJP’s IT department head, Amit Malviya, invoked a historical reference to counter opposition complaints recalling how Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had invited the RSS to participate in the 1963 Republic Day parade, even describing it as “an organisation of patriots.” Malviya emphasized that as the RSS commemorates its centenary, acknowledgement from the Red Fort was both fitting and timely.

By stressing that “India’s public discourse today is shaped by RSS ideology, while the Congress is detached not only from the realities of our times but also from Nehru himself,” the BJP positioned itself as aligned with a deeply rooted cultural narrative.

Political Reactions Intensify

Unsurprisingly, the remarks drew sharp criticism. Opposition parties struck back quickly: Congress called the acknowledgment a “breach” of secular values and accused the Prime Minister of ideological appeasement ahead of his 75th birthday.

Adding to the discord, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav mocked the gesture, suggesting that RSS should “thank the British” for its creation implying, provocatively, a colonial legacy in structuring India’s ideological landscape.

Broader Significance

This ideological tussle marks more than just political posturing; it underlines the growing entanglement of India’s governance and cultural discourse with Hindutva-aligned narratives. The BJP’s stance reflects a broader strategy of embedding RSS principles at the forefront of national conversation.

As the BJP continues its outreach ahead of future elections, ace RSS-organized grassroots networks such as drawing-room meetings and mobilization campaigns may further reinforce this ideological penetration.

Tags: bjpIdeologyrss

